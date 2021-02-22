Healthcare heroes, how is art helping you right now?

For some healthcare workers, staying creative is a form of escape, a way to cope with stress or a strategy for sharing a message of hope with their community. Are you a healthcare employee who also has a creative outlet to help you cope with work during the pandemic? We’d love to share your art in an upcoming story.

With a stethoscope around her neck, G. Sofia Nelson holds hula hoops used in her dance pieces.

