Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Healthcare heroes, how is art helping you right now?

With a stethoscope around her neck, G. Sofia Nelson holds hula hoops used in her dance pieces.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Makeda Easter Staff Writer 
Share

For some healthcare workers, staying creative is a form of escape, a way to cope with stress or a strategy for sharing a message of hope with their community. Are you a healthcare employee who also has a creative outlet to help you cope with work during the pandemic? We’d love to share your art in an upcoming story.

Entertainment & ArtsCOVID-19 PandemicTheaterArts
Makeda Easter

Makeda Easter is an arts reporter. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 2016 and received her bachelor’s degree in science, technology and international affairs at Georgetown University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement