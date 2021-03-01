Gal Gadot confirms what Golden Globes viewers had speculated: She’s pregnant again

It’s another “Wonder Woman” sequel ... of sorts: Gal Gadot is pregnant with her third child.

The “Wonder Woman 1984" star announced her pregnancy Monday with a sweet Instagram photo featuring her husband of 12 years, Israeli real-estate developer Yaron Varsano, and their two daughters, Alma, 9, and Maya, 3.

“Here we go again,” Gadot captioned the image, which featured her family cradling her small baby bump. She included an emoji to ward off the “evil eye” on social media.

The reveal comes the day after Gadot, 35, presented at the 78th Golden Globe Awards,where she took the stage in a voluminous white Givenchy babydoll dress that hid her belly and sparked speculation online about a pregnancy. (It should be noted that her statement Tiffany & Co. pendant also attempted to wrest attention away from her bump, as did the her loose-fitting frock’s butterfly sleeves.)

The DC action star appeared in person at the bicoastal awards show — taking the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills — to present the award for best foreign film to “Minari.” Gadot was introduced by co-host Tina Fey, who, from New York, quipped about being mistaken for the Israeli star.

Gadot’s daughters have ties to her two “Wonder Woman” projects. She was famously pregnant with her second child during “Wonder Woman” reshoots, and her eldest recently appeared in “WW1984" in a scene with director Patty Jenkins’ son, Asa.

She’s set to appear next in the action film “Red Notice,” which she finished last year, as well as a controversial “Cleopatra” remake and a new screen adaptation of an Agatha Christie mystery, “Death on the Nile.”

