Woody Allen interview with CBS News will air on Paramount +

Woody Allen’s first extensive TV interview in nearly 30 years, given to CBS News in July, is being shown on streaming service Paramount + starting Sunday.

Allen, under fire over child molestation allegations detailed in the HBO documentary series “Allen v. Farrow,” sat down with “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Lee Cowan after the spring publication of the film director’s biography “Apropos of Nothing.”

Paramount + is the subscription streaming service owned by CBS parent ViacomCBS.

The interview pre-dates the HBO series, which began airing Feb. 21. But in the sit-down, Allen addresses the claims of his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow that he molested her in 1992. Allen, who has never been criminally charged, has repeatedly denied the allegation.

The interview has been on the shelf since it was shot — not unusual at “CBS Sunday Morning,” the top-rated weekend news program known for having a meticulous production process. But the heightened interest in Allen generated by the documentary prompted the network to present the segment in an expanded format that could be accommodated by the streaming platform.

“The interview, which occurred last summer during an active news cycle, is being presented now given the renewed interest in the controversy surrounding the filmmaker,” a CBS News representative said in a statement. “The exclusive for Paramount+ offers the ability to explore Allen, his career, and the allegations in context and with the depth that this story demands.”

Although a typical “CBS Sunday Morning” segment runs six to 10 minutes, the Allen interview will go 17 minutes on Paramount +. It will also be supplemented with a previous “CBS This Morning” interview with Dylan Farrow that aired in January 2018, in which she detailed the alleged abuse and denies being coached.

The full special, which will be titled “The Woody Allen Interview,” will run about 40 minutes.