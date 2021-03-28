Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Entertainment & Arts

Comic-Con announces dates for November in-person ‘Special Edition’

Comic-Con International convention fans
Comic-Con International convention fans ride the escalator during the 2019 event, the last one held in person.
(Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Thanksgiving weekend pegged for first in-person gathering since 2019

By John Wilkens
San Diego Union-Tribune
Hoping to shore up its financial reserves and begin a slow return to in-person events, Comic-Con International announced Saturday it has scheduled a three-day “Special Edition” gathering for Thanksgiving weekend.

The Nov. 26-28 event will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, the longtime home of the popular pop-culture extravaganza, which has been sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic.

Convention officials announced earlier this month that this year’s convention, July 23-25, will be online only, as it was last year. Officials also said then that a November gathering was in the works but provided no details.

Saturday’s announcement acknowledged the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and its restrictions on crowds. “It is our hope that by Fall conditions will permit larger public gatherings,” it said. Badge cost, attendance size and other details are still being finalized.

As the first in-person Comic-Con since 2019, this is an opportunity “to highlight all the great elements that make Comic-Con such a popular event each year, as well as generate much needed revenue not only for the organization but also for local businesses and the community,” organizers said.

With 135,000 attendees, Comic-Con has been San Diego’s biggest annual summer event, estimated by the San Diego Convention Corp. to bring in about $166 million for the region.

John Wilkens writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Entertainment & Arts
John Wilkens

John Wilkens joined The San Diego Union-Tribune as a staff writer in February 1988. He writes news features and human interest stories. He’s won numerous local, state and regional awards. A graduate of UC Santa Barbara, he worked for the Santa Barbara News-Press for almost nine years before coming to San Diego.

