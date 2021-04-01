Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
17 culture picks: ‘Broadway Backwards’ with Jim Parsons, Cynthia Erivo, Glenn Close

Cynthia Erivo and Jim Parsons.
Cynthia Erivo and Jim Parsons take part in the benefit show “Broadway Backwards,” streaming through Saturday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Matt Bomer and Kelli O’Hara star in a Broadway benefit, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic looks back at the Hollywood Bowl’s first concert a century ago. These shows lead our rundown of this weekend’s online concerts, theater, art and other culture for your viewing consideration. All times are Pacific.

“Broadway Backwards”
Big names in musical theater, including Tony winners Peters, O’Hara, Cynthia Erivo, Lea Salonga, Glenn Close and Brian Stokes Mitchell put gender-bending twists on classic show tunes in this benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Bomer, Criss, Debbie Allen, Cheyenne Jackson, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Jim Parsons also are featured. Available on demand through Saturday. Free; donations accepted. broadwaycares.org

“Easter Sunrise at the Hollywood Bowl”
The L.A. Phil’s “Sound/Stage” series looks back to 1922 in celebration of the venue’s first concert. The program includes works by Mozart and Bach plus performances by soprano Nadine Sierra and gospel duo Mary Mary. 10 a.m. Friday; available for 30 days. Free. laphil.com

The newly formed Los Angeles Philharmonic, circa 1919. Nearly a century ago, founder W.A. Clark Jr. (standing with the first iteration of his orchestra above, center left) announced that the Los Angeles Philharmonic ?shall grow to be the best in the United States.? The L.A. Philharmonic?s trajectory is far from straight and simple, but each step played a part in where the orchestra stands today. Scroll through our multimedia timeline to read about financial struggles and sudden resignations, as well as trailblazing collaborations, and find video and audio from key performances.

“Twyla Moves”
The groundbreaking career of dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is surveyed in this recent installment of the PBS series “American Masters.” Available anytime. Free. allarts.org

“Underneath the Freeways of Los Angeles”
Echo Theater Company presents a live-streamed, interactive murder mystery set in East L.A.’s Hollenbeck Park in 1960 and inspired by historical events. 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Mondays; through April 26. $15-$25. EchoTheaterCompany.com

“Jessye Norman: Women of Legend, Fantasy, and Lore”
The soprano sings arias from Bizet’s “Carmen,” Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas” and other operas in this 1994 installment of the PBS series “Live From Lincoln Center.” On demand through April 28. Free; registration required. lincolncenter.org

“Films.Dance”
This series of short dance films curated by L.A.-based Jacob Jonas the Company continues with “Sit Still” featuring 7-year-old krump dancer Adeline Kerry Cruz. On demand, with new episodes dropping each Monday through May 8. Free. films.dance

“The MisMatch Game: Vax to the Max Edition”
Creator and host Dennis Hensley’s campy sendup of the 1970s game show returns with a pair of live Zoom events; with Julie Brown, drag artist Jackie Beat and others. 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $15, with proceeds to benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Reservations at lalgbtcenter.org

“First Fridays Connected: L.A. at the Intersections”
The online version of the Natural History Museum’s monthly salon series returns with a panel discussion on the climate crisis plus a cocktail demo, a DJ set by Francesca Harding and a performance by singer-violinist Sudan Archives. 6 p.m. Friday. Free. youtube.com or register for the Zoom link at nhm.org

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24, 2018 - Musical artist Sudan Archives gets into character as she visits the Griffith Park Observatory in Los Angeles on August 24, 2018. Archives is a rising musical sensation, a violinist and singer who mixes R&B with West Africa and Sudanese rhythms. Her given name is Brittney Parks and she moved to Los Angeles from Cincinnati. Sudan wears an outfit from the Sebastien Ami.Bones Collection. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

David Benoit in Concert
The jazz pianist and his trio perform in this livestream event. 7 p.m. Saturday. $25-$40. carpenterarts.org or thebarclay.org

“JJJJJerome Ellis: Three Psalms”
The Afro Caribbean poet, performer and composer offers musical settings of three Old Testament hymns in this REDCAT presentation. 5 p.m. Saturday. $8-$15. redcat.org

Simone Porter and Hsin-I Huang
Violinist Simone Porter and pianist Hsin-I Huang play pieces by Mozart, Prokofiev and others in a 2019 performance filmed at the Soka Performing Arts Center in Aliso Viejo. Available anytime through June 30. Free. soka.edu, youtube.com

“Moving Through”
Metro Art joins forces with Lincoln Heights’ Pieter Performance Space for this monthlong series featuring dance and movement demonstrations and performances filmed in and around Union Station in downtown L.A. 7 p.m. Thursday; available on demand afterward; new episodes April 8, 15 and 22. facebook.com,
youtube.com

“The Completely Different Late Show”
Performers from the Groundlings’ main company present live improv comedy. 7 p.m. Friday. $12. groundlings.com

“Return to Palmyra”
The Getty updates its 2017 virtual exhibition “The Legacy of Ancient Palmyra,” about the trading center and UNESCO World Heritage Site, with new material from Arabic scholars. Presented in English and Arabic. Available anytime. Free. getty.edu

The historic ruins at Palmyra, Syria, captured in 1864 by Louis Vignes, a French naval officer trained in photography by pioneer Charle Nègre. Seen here: The Arch of Triumph and sections of the great colonnade.

“Lear”
City Garage in Santa Monica streams its 2016 staging of playwright Young Jean Lee‘s exploration of Shakespeare’s tragedy. 8 p.m. Friday through noon April 9. Free; donations accepted. youtube.com

Bora Yoon
The Korean American vocalist, composer and mixed-media artist performs as part of the Musco Center’s “Live From Home” series. 7 p.m. Friday. Free; registration required. muscocenter.org

“A Trio of Treatments: Conserving Manet”
The Norton Simon Museum streams this three-part series about efforts to clean and conserve three paintings by the 19th century French modernist. Available anytime. Free. nortonsimon.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era arts-viewing recommendations are posted every Thursday.

Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

