Entertainment & Arts

Cher apologizes to Black community for ‘NOT Appropriate’ tweet about George Floyd

Cher posing in front of pink flowers
Cher recently received criticism for a tweet about George Floyd.
(Anthony Harvey / AFP / Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Singer and actress Cher apologized this weekend for a controversial statement she made about the late George Floyd.

On Saturday, the “Believe” hitmaker walked back a tweet suggesting that she could have prevented the killing of Floyd, who died in police custody after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes. Chauvin, who has been charged with murder and manslaughter, is currently on trial.

“Was talking with Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd, & Cried,’” Cher wrote last week in a tweet that has since been deleted, according to CNN. “I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking .....Maybe If I’d Been There,...I Could’ve Helped.”

Several Twitter users promptly accused Cher of having a white savior complex and centering herself in a conversation about the killing of a Black man. Initially, the Grammy and Oscar winner defended her remarks, explaining that she “Wrestled With This Twt” and worried “some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being, suffering & Dying.”

“You Don’t Know What I’ve Done, Who I Am, Or What I Believe,” she added Saturday. “I CAN, I HAVE, & I WILL..HELP.”

Amid mounting criticism, Cher amended her response in a follow-up tweet after talking things over with a friend:

“Told her what Happened, & Realized, You Can Piss Ppl Off, & Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s ‘NOT Appropriate’ To Say,” Cher wrote.

“I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam, BUT [raised hand emoji] TO GOD ... IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community. I Know My [heart].”

Cher has been vocal recently about the Chauvin trial, which began last week. The first day of the trial saw prosecutors replay the video of Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as the handcuffed 46-year-old man lay facedown on the ground, repeatedly telling police he could not breathe.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd’s death sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the country last summer.

“Watching D.Chauvin Trial & Cant HELP CRYING 4 George Floyd. Any Human Being Can See Derek Chauvin Digging His Knee Into George’s NECK, For 9+ Mins,” Cher tweeted last week. “Until Chauvin Crushed The Life Out Of Can See CHAUVIN Rock His Knee Putting MORE PRESSURE ON GEORGE’S NECK. ...

“The Look On His Face As He Dug His Knee In2 George’s Neck, Was Devoid Of Emotion. He Didn’t Care. He Had The Weight Of His Body On The Neck Of a Fellow Human Being (Calling 4 His Mom) For 9+Min. As He Crushed The Life Out Him. Ppl Cried Out “Stop”. I Cried.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

