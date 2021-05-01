Faces of a reopened Disneyland after COVID-19 closures: Ready to ‘feel normal’

Some queued for hours to secure their reservations earlier this month. Others recently returned to work in the parks after an extended furlough. At least one ditched school. (And, honestly, who can blame him?)

All were euphoric and present Friday for the highly anticipated reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, which had been closed to the public for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Times photographer Dania Maxwell captured the vibrant masks, glittering ears and ecstatic faces of a dozen lucky Californians in their full Disney gear as they passed under the Disneyland sign on Anaheim’s Harbor Boulevard, which welcomed them home to the Happiest Place on Earth.

