Everything to know about the Hollywood Bowl reopening after first closure in 98 years
Tears welled up in eyes, audience members hugged. Emotion flowed as Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic played their first notes for a live Hollywood Bowl audience this week — part of a rehearsal attended by orchestra friends and family leading up to the Bowl’s first public concert of the COVID-19 era Saturday.
The journey to reach the weekend’s free concert for frontline workers in the pandemic has been tough, from the first L.A. Phil show cancellation March 12, 2020, to the triumphant announcement this week of a Bowl lineup of 45-plus shows. So many people — music fans, orchestra players, Bowl employees back on the job for the first time in 18 months, nurses and delivery drivers celebrating the light at the end of a very long tunnel — have waited for this moment. Here’s a rundown of how we got here.
A landmark in hibernation, a surprise from the governor, tears and hugs: Behind the scenes of the whirlwind push to bring music back to the Bowl.
Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil will perform at the Hollywood Bowl for the first time in 18 months. Here are backstage photos from rehearsal.
The Hollywood Bowl has announced its 2021 season lineup after an unprecedented 18 months dark due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what’s on tap for summer fun seekers.
Hollywood Bowl reserves 85% of seats for vaccinated guests. Everything you need to know
Vaccinated people will get 85% of the tickets for the Bowl’s 2021 season, which includes Christina Aguilera, Yo-Yo Ma and “Black Panther” live.
Hollywood Bowl is back. After historic closure, first shows are free for essential workers
After a canceled season in 2020 — the first in 98 years — the Bowl will reopen with free shows for healthcare, grocery and other essential workers.
California theaters and concert halls can reopen June 15. With good news comes whiplash
Long-shuttered theater companies, music groups and others were shocked Tuesday by plans for full reopening by mid-June. How realistic is the timeline?
Live music and theater in L.A. will happen outdoors in summer. But it won’t be easy
Theaters and other arts groups big and small scramble to make COVID-safe plans, but in many cases the rules are still murky.
Meet the L.A. Phil musicians who started a music series on their Pasadena porch
Jonathan and Cathy Karoly started a chamber music series on their Pasadena porch after the pandemic shuttered Disney Hall. They’re among 11 classical musicians from both coasts who share stories of struggle, survival and hope.
L.A. Phil and Hollywood Bowl leader is leaving for the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Gail Samuel, president of the Hollywood Bowl and chief operating officer of the L.A. Phil, will be the first female leader of the 140-year-old BSO.
With little presence the past six months, the L.A. Phil has stepped up its game with recordings and Dudamel virtual Hollywood Bowl concerts.
LA Phil filmed concerts in an empty Hollywood Bowl. You can stream them for free
Summer concerts at the Bowl were canceled by COVID-19, but the LA Phil has used the venue to make new concert films, some centered on social justice.
How will the L.A. Phil carry on amid COVID-19? Dudamel and Smith lay out a plan
Gustavo Dudamel and CEO Chad Smith cancel Disney Hall concerts through December and lay out an ambitious plan to cope with the coronavirus.
The Hollywood Bowl domino effect: Layoffs and furloughs follow season cancellation
The cancellation of the 2020 Hollywood Bowl season comes with more painful news: layoffs of seasonal workers and furloughs for more L.A. Phil staff.
Hollywood Bowl season canceled for the first time in 98 years. So long, L.A. summer
The Hollywood Bowl played through world wars and the Great Depression, but it couldn’t beat COVID-19. How L.A. is losing its beloved symbol of summer.
L.A. Phil players Jonathan and Cathy Karoly find a new way to share music. “It’s a privilege to get to play for people who want to listen,” Cathy says.
For American orchestras, survival lessons from the woman who rescued the L.A. Phil
Deborah Borda, now head of the New York Philharmonic, talks leadership in the coronavirus crisis. Her strategy: Invest in a future that people want.
Coronavirus forces the Los Angeles Philharmonic to cancel the rest of 2019-20. Dudamel will forgo salary; musicians and staff face pay cuts and layoffs.
Less than a day after announcing they’re still open for business, some major Los Angeles arts companies are closing because of the coronavirus.