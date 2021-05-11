Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Hollywood Bowl 2021: Every show scheduled for the summer (so far)

A conductor leads an orchestra on a stage.
Gustavo Dudamel rehearsing with the L.A. Phil at the Hollywood Bowl last summer when it recorded virtual concerts. The conductor and orchestra return for in-person shows this week.
(Natalie Suarez for the L.A. Phil)
By Jessica GeltStaff Writer 
Share

The Hollywood Bowl is back after an 18-month COVID-19 closure. The Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Dudamel start things off with special free concerts for frontline workers followed with an official 2021 season kickoff July 3 and 4 with fireworks and Kool & the Gang. Also in the lineup: Christina Aguilera, Cynthia Erivo, Yo-Yo Ma repeating his amazing solo feat, H.E.R. in the singer-songwriter’s first concert with an orchestra, Viola Davis narrating “Peter and the Wolf,” “Black Panther” performed as the Bowl’s first Marvel live-to-picture screening, plus “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert.”

Most of the Bowl will be reserved for ticket buyers with proof of vaccination; smaller sections will be designated for those with negative COVID-19 tests.

Season subscriptions are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale May 18 for the July 3 and 4 concerts; they go on sale June 1 for other shows. Here’s the lineup released by the L.A. Phil on Tuesday. For more details, go to www.hollywoodbowl.com.

May 15: Free concert for frontline workers. L.A. Phil with Gustavo Dudamel conducting

Advertisement

May 17: Free event for frontline workers. “P!nk: All I Know So Far,” an early screening for the new documentary.

May 22: Free concert for frontline workers. L.A. Phil with Dudamel and soprano Gabriella Reyes

June 12: Free concert for frontline workers. Thundercat, Flying Lotus

June 26: Free concert for frontline workers. La Santa Cecilia

Entertainment & Arts

Why the biggest star of the Hollywood Bowl 2021 lineup is the COVID-19 vaccine

Select areas of the Hollywood Bowl will be offered for naming rights to major donors under a new plan by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Entertainment & Arts

Why the biggest star of the Hollywood Bowl 2021 lineup is the COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccinated people will get 85% of the tickets for the Bowl’s 2021 season, which includes Christina Aguilera, Yo-Yo Ma and “Black Panther” live.

July 3-4: Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, Kool & the Gang, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra with conductor Thomas Wilkins

July 15: “Peter and the Wolf” with narrator Viola Davis; L.A. Phil with Dudamel

July 16: Christina Aguilera; L.A. Phil with Dudamel

Advertisement

July 18: Kamasi Washington, Earl Sweatshirt, Anne Litt host

July 20: “Tianyi Lu Conducts Pictures at an Exhibition” with L.A. Phil; Alison Balsom trumpet

July 22: L.A. Phil with conductor Enluis Montes Olivarconductor, Lukáš Vondráček piano

July 24: “Ledisi Sings Nina Simone,” L.A. Phil with conductor Thomas Wilkins

Advertisement

July 27: L.A. Phil with conductor Ruth Reinhardt, Eric Lu piano

July 30: Cynthia Erivo, L.A. Phil with conductor Thomas Wilkins

July 31: “The Princess Bride in Concert,” L.A. Phil with conductor David Newman

Aug. 1: “Reggae Night XIX” with Ziggy Marley, Wailing Souls, Travis Holcombe host

Advertisement

Aug. 5: L.A. Phil with conductor Gemma New, Isata Kanneh-Mason piano

Aug. 6-7: Tchaikovsky Spectacular With Fireworks, L.A. Phil with conductor Bramwell Tovey, Sterling Elliott cello, USC Trojan Marching Band

Aug. 8: Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns Tower of Power

Aug. 10: “Dudamel conducts Gershwin,” L.A. Phil with Dudamel conducting, Jean-Yves Thibaudet piano, John Holiday countertenor

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts

L.A. Opera’s first indoor show will be June 6. Here’s how vaccination rules work

People enter the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for opening night of L.A. Opera's 2019-2020 season.

Entertainment & Arts

L.A. Opera’s first indoor show will be June 6. Here’s how vaccination rules work

L.A. Opera moves its outdoor “Oedipus Rex” into the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, making it the first major L.A. arts group to stage an indoor show.

Aug. 12: “Dudamel Conducts the ‘New World,’” L.A. Phil with Dudamel, Randall Goosby violin

Aug. 13: H.E.R. with the L.A. Phil, Dudamel conducting

Aug. 15: “Blame it on Rio!” with Sergio Mendes and carnival dancers

Advertisement

Aug. 17: “Dudamel Leads Elgar and Grieg,” L.A. Phil with Dudamel, Sheku Kanneh-Mason cello

Aug. 19: “Dudamel Conducts Beethoven & Falla,” L.A. Phil with Dudamel conducting, María Dueñas violin, Pablo Ferrández cello, Sergio Tiempo piano, Isabel Leonard mezzo-soprano

Aug. 21: “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music,” Melissa Peterman host

Aug. 24: “Dudamel Leads Márquez and Tchaikovsky,” L.A. Phil with Dudamel conducting, Anne Akiko Meyers violin

Advertisement

Aug. 26: “Piazzolla & Tchaikovsky With Dudamel,” L.A. Phil with Karen Gomya violin

Aug. 27-28: Carlos Vives, L.A. Phil with Dudamel conducting

Aug. 31: “Ray Chen Plays Mendelssohn,” L.A. Phil with conductor Paolo Bortolameolli

Sept. 2: “Gershwin and Bonds,"L.A. Phil with conductor Thomas Wilkins , Aaron Diehl piano, Julia Bullock soprano

Advertisement

Sept. 3-5: “Maestro of the Movies,” L.A. Phil with conductor John Williams , conductor David Newman

Sept. 9: “Beethoven & Schumann,” L.A. Phil with conductor Marta Gardolińska, Hélène Grimaud piano

Sept. 10-12: “Black Panther in Concert,” L.A. Phil

Sept. 14: “Yo-Yo Ma: The Bach Project

Advertisement

Sept. 17: “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert,” Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conductor Justin Freer

Sept. 18: Brittany Howard, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Novena Carmel host

Sept. 25: James Blake, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra with conductor Thomas Wilkins, Anthony Valdez host

Sept. 26: Herbie Hancock

Advertisement

Sept. 28: “Mozart Under the Stars With Dudamel,” L.A. Phil with Dudamel conducting, Martin Chalifour violin, Teng Li viola

Entertainment & Arts

19 top L.A. County and O.C. museum exhibitions you can see right now

A neon sign that reads "La Migración es natural" is shown in a storefront window

Entertainment & Arts

19 top L.A. County and O.C. museum exhibitions you can see right now

The best Los Angeles County and Orange County museum exhibitions for May.

Entertainment & ArtsMusicThings to Do: Arts & Culture ArtsClassical Music
Jessica Gelt

Jessica Gelt writes about arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement