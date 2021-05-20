Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Kind of awesome: A new rainbow Lego set will arrive just in time for Pride Month

Various rainbow-colored Lego figurines standing on a Lego stage, on a blue table
Lego will release its rainbow “Everyone Is Awesome” set on June 1, the first day of Pride Month 2021.
(Lego)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

You’ve heard of “Everything Is Awesome,” the criminally catchy theme song of the “Lego Movie” franchise.

Now get ready for “Everyone Is Awesome,” a new, rainbow-colored Lego set introduced Wednesday by the toy company ahead of LGBTQ Pride Month. The 346-piece collection, available for purchase starting June 1, includes a different figurine for each color of Lego’s rainbow: black, brown, red, orange, yellow, green, dark blue, purple, light blue, white and pink.

“Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves!” said Matthew Ashton, Lego’s vice president of design.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans. We share love for creativity and self-expression through LEGO bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”

Advertisement

Business

New Lego CEO takes on rebuilding the battered toy company, brick by brick

Business

New Lego CEO takes on rebuilding the battered toy company, brick by brick

In addition to their varying hues, each of the 11 figurines has a distinct hairstyle, ranging from curly and long to short and straight. The differing appearances of the characters are meant to “celebrate the diversity” of Lego consumers, according to a press release.

The vibrant collection, priced at $34.99, is also designed at a right angle to fit on a shelf or a window sill. When fully constructed, the colorful model measures 10.24 centimeters tall and 12.8 centimeters deep.

Other recently released Lego sets include dioramas of the iconic New York City apartments featured on the hit sitcom “Friends,” as well as a model of a NASA space shuttle.

Entertainment & Arts

‘Friends’ fans hate James Corden as reunion-show host: ‘I’m genuinely so baffled’

James Corden es anfitrión del "The Late Late Show."

Entertainment & Arts

‘Friends’ fans hate James Corden as reunion-show host: ‘I’m genuinely so baffled’

HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion will include BTS, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, but fans are clamoring to know why James Corden was chosen to host.

The former collection went on sale earlier this month, just in time for HBO Max’s highly anticipated and repeatedly delayed “Friends” reunion special, which will premiere May 27.

The nostalgic TV event, hosted by “Late Late Show” emcee James Corden, will feature conversations between original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as performances from BTS, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber.

Entertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement