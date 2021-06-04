14 classic movies and festivals in L.A. this week: ‘Magnolia,’ ‘Selena,’ ‘Casablanca’

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you.

“Bridesmaids”

10th-anniversary screenings of this R-rated 2011 comedy starring Maya Rudolph as a bride-to-be and Kristen Wiig as her BFF and maid of honor. With Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper.

Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6; 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, June 9-10. $15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“Casablanca”

Humphrey Bogart plays the cynical nightclub owner Rick and Ingrid Bergman is the woman who broke his heart in this Oscar-winning 1942 tale of romance and intrigue directed by Michael Curtiz. With Paul Henreid, Claude Rains, Conrad Veidt, Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre and Dooley Wilson. Presented in 35mm.

Advertisement

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6. $14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Dirty Dancing”

A shy teen (Jennifer Grey) hooks up with a hunky dance instructor (Patrick Swayze) at a resort in the Catskills in 1963 in this tune-filled 1987 romance.

Hollywood Legion Theater Drive-in, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10. $65 per vehicle advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Drive”

Ryan Gosling plays a Hollywood stunt driver who moonlights as a wheelman in director Nicolas Winding Refn‘s atmospheric 2011 homage to 1980s crime thrillers. With Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Christina Hendricks, Ron Perlman, Oscar Isaac and Albert Brooks.

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6. $19.50-$26; ages 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“The Fifth Element”

Bruce Willis is the hero, Gary Oldman is the villain, Chris Tucker is the comic relief and Milla Jovovich is humanity’s last hope in Luc Besson’s eye-popping 1997 sci-fi/action tale.

Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday, June 4; 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

Advertisement

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”

A bevy of stars-to-be — including Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Phoebe Cates, Judge Reinhold, Nicolas Cage, Eric Stoltz, Forest Whitaker and Anthony Edwards — share the screen in this 1982 coming-of-age comedy written by Cameron Crowe and directed by Amy Heckerling.

Drive-In at the Roadium, the Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5. $30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Grease”

John Travolta gets chills from Olivia Newton-John, and they’re multiplying, in this hit 1978 musical romance based on the Broadway show about two lovestruck teens in the 1950s. With Jeff Conaway and Stockard Channing.

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema, Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5. $29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

Advertisement

Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival

The 20th-anniversary edition of this showcase for feature films, shorts, etc., from the U.S. and around the world is a hybrid affair mixing in-person and online screenings and other programming.

In-person: TCL Chinese Theaters, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Through Sunday, June 6. Various prices and showtimes through Sunday; advance purchase required. Schedules and info about online events at laliff.org

“Magnolia”

The lives of disparate characters intersect over the course of several days in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s enigmatic 1999 fable set in the San Fernando Valley. Tom Cruise, Philip Baker Hall, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ricky Jay, William H. Macy, Alfred Molina, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly, Jason Robards and Melora Walters star. With songs by Aimee Mann.

Secret Movie Club/Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5. $20; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

Advertisement

“Ouanga”

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned in a 2015 restoration of this B&W 1933 horror drama filmed in Haiti and Jamaica and starring former stage actress Fredi Washington as a Black female plantation owner/voodoo priestess.

UCLA Film & Television Archive’s Virtual Screening Room. 4 p.m. Thursday, June 10; available on-demand through June 24. Free with RSVP. cinema.ucla.edu

“The OutFronts”

Outfest presents this five-day digital event featuring star-studded panel discussions exploring LGBTQ representation on TV shows including “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The L Word: Generation Q” and “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Various times, Friday, June 4, through Tuesday, June 8. Free; donations accepted. Info and schedules at theoutfronts.com

Advertisement

“The Real Thing”

Acropolis Cinema screens Japanese auteur Kôji Fukada’s 10-part 2020 made-for-TV romantic drama about a toy salesman and the mystery woman who upends his mundane existence. Running time: 3 hours, 52 minutes, plus intermission. In Japanese with English subtitles.

Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 4-5; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6. $15-$18. acropoliscinema.com

“Selena”

Jennifer Lopez gives a star-making performance as the beloved but ill-fated Tejano singer in this 1997 bio-drama written and directed by Gregory Nava. Edward James Olmos, Constance Marie and Lupe Ontiveros also star.

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica; $32 for two, $45 for three or more; ages 8 and younger, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Advertisement

“Up”

A curmudgeonly senior citizen voiced by Ed Asner attaches thousands of balloons to his house and floats off seeking adventure in this animated 2009 tear-jerker from Pixar.

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 4:30 p.m. June 5. $16-$25; ages 18 and older; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.