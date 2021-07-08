From Shakespeare to ‘Golden Girlz’ drag: 10 best bets for your weekend

A “Golden Girls” drag show, the return of Pasadena Pops’ outdoor concerts and two of Shakespeare’s best lead our short list for live, in-person arts and cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Sugar Houses’

The dark, medieval origins of the classic fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel” are explored in this hourlong dance-theater work from L.A.-based Rosanna Gamson/World Wide. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $13-$25. redcat.org. For those who can’t attend in person, a virtual version of the production will be available to stream at 4 p.m. Sunday for $8-$12.

Pasadena Pops

The orchestra, under the baton of singer-pianist Michael Feinstein, returns to live outdoor concerts. The summer-season opener, “Road to Motown,” features the 5th Dimension’s Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., plus veteran R&B singer Thelma Houston in a salute to a longtime friend, the late Mary Wilson of the Supremes. Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 7 p.m. Saturday. $25-$150. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

‘Julius Caesar’ and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum presents abridged versions — 80 minutes each, without intermission — of Shakespeare’s political thriller as well as the Bard’s sylvan fantasy. Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. “Julius Caesar,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday; other dates through Oct. 30. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 4 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Nov. 7. $10-$60; ages 4 and younger are free; Friday nights are pay what you will. theatricum.com

‘A Life in Pieces: The Diary and Letters of Stanley Hayami’

This exhibition honors the young man who, despite being unjustly incarcerated by the U.S. government during World War II, went on to serve in a highly decorated Army unit composed of Japanese American soldiers. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A. On view through Jan. 9. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $7, $16; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

‘Honest Purpose’

L.A.-based Heidi Duckler Dance stages this site-specific work that celebrates the city’s reopening as it explores the line between public and privates spaces. The Culver Steps, 9300 Culver Blvd., Culver City. 8 and 9 p.m Thursday-Friday. $20, $40. heididuckler.org

Grand Performances

This series of free, outdoor summer concerts returns with L.A.-based Ethiopian jazz ensemble Ethio Cali joined by DJs Cut Chemist and Rani de Leon. California Plaza, 300 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7 p.m. Friday. Free. grandperformances.org

‘Golden Girlz Live: The Return!’

Drag artists Jackie Beat, Sherry Vine, Drew Droege and Sam Pancake are Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia, respectively, in this affectionate sendup of the beloved 1980s sitcom. Cavern Club Theater at Casita Del Campo Restaurant, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. 6 and 9 p.m. Fridays; 3, 6 and 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. At last check, this weekend’s shows were close to selling out, but more seats were available for other performances through July 25. $40, $50. missjackiebeat.com

Pageant of the Masters

This annual presentation of tableaux vivant — life-size re-creations of famous paintings using living, breathing humans — is back. This year’s theme: “Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories.” Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 8:30 p.m. nightly through Sept. 3. $30. foapom.com

‘Taming the Lion’

Theatre 40 resumes its pandemic-delayed production of Jack Rushen’s fact-based drama inspired by the life and times of silent-film actor turned furniture designer William Haines, an early openly gay Hollywood star. Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 1. $35. theatre40.org

‘Cardboard City’

This family-friendly pop-up event features large-scale cardboard sculptures, arts and crafts workshops and more. 1231 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica. Open noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through Aug. 29. Free. rediscovercenter.org

