The newest, coolest L.A. and O.C. museum shows you can see in July

Head to Hollywood for Andy Warhol, drop by DTLA to see a survey of Ron Athey’s career or dive into Alison Saar’s work in Claremont — or Pasadena. These shows, along with Matthew Rolston’s photography in Laguna Beach and Jennifer Packer’s paintings at the Museum of Contemporary Art, lead our list of July exhibitions across Southern California.

Check back here for weekly updates. And before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

The shows that have our attention:

New and upcoming

“Alison Saar: Of Aether and Earthe”

This super-sized survey of the acclaimed artist is spread over two venues. The first part is on view now through Dec. 19 at the Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College, 120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont; open Tuesdays-Saturdays; free; reservations required; pomona.edu. The other half of the exhibition will be on view from July 16 through Dec. 12 at the Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena; open by appointment only Friday-Sunday; free; armoryarts.org

“Paolo Veneziano: Art and Devotion in 14th-Century Venice”

Works by the medieval painter regarded as the founder of the Venetian school are on view July 13 through Oct. 3. Also on view: “In Focus: Protest,” photographs by Dorothea Lange, Robert Mapplethorpe and others taken in response to social upheaval in America (through Oct. 10). Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

“Queer Communion: Ron Athey”

The long career of the influential L.A. performance artist and activist is explored through videos, photographs, props, costumes and ephemera on view through Sept. 5. Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

An image from “A Life in Pieces: The Diary and Letters of Stanley Hayami” at the Japanese American National Museum shows Stanley Hayami, second from right, with family members, from left: mother Asano, brother Walt and father Frank Naoichi. (Japanese American National Museum / Gift of Grace S. Koide)

“A Life in Pieces: The Diary and Letters of Stanley Hayami”

This exhibition honors the young man who, despite being unjustly incarcerated by the U.S. government during World War II, went on to serve in a highly decorated U.S. Army unit composed of Japanese American soldiers. On view beginning July 9 at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $7, $16; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

“Matthew Rolston, Art People: The Pageant Portraits”

The photographer presents his 2016 series of large-scale, high-resolution images inspired by the tableaux vivant presentations at Laguna Beach’s annual Pageant of the Masters. On view through Sept. 19. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Closed Wednesdays. $5, $7; 17 and younger are free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

“Legacies of Exchange: Chinese Contemporary Art from the Yuz Foundation”

Works by Ai Weiwei, Huang Yong Ping and others are presented in partnership with the Yuz Museum in Shanghai. On view July 4 through March 13. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; kids 12 and younger are free; discounts available to L.A. County residents. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

“Jennifer Packer: Every Shut Eye Ain’t Sleep”

New and recent paintings by the New York artist are on view through Feb. 21. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; special exhibitions, $10, $18. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

“Andy Warhol: Photo Factory”

A career-spanning survey of the influential Pop artist’s photographic output is on view through July 9. NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $21; advance purchase required. neuehouse.com

“Life Beginnings”

This new immersive and interactive exhibit explores procreation in the human and animal worlds. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Open daily. Permanent exhibits are free; special exhibits (including the current Lego art show and IMAX films vary in price. Reservations required. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

“Reconnecting: A Vision of Unity by Kengo Kito”

The contemporary Japanese artist explores unity, diversity and interconnectedness in this site-specific installation that uses more than 2,000 brightly colored hula hoops. It’s on view through Sept. 6 at Japan House Los Angeles, Hollywood & Highland, Level 2 Gallery, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. Free. japanhousela.com

“Sanford Biggers: Codeswitch”

Quilt-based works by the New York artist explore African American history and traditions. They’re on view July 28 through Jan. 23 at California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

“The Plastic Bag Store”

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance presents this satirical work by Brooklyn artist Robin Frohardt that can be experienced two ways: as an art installation staged to look like your average grocery store, and as an immersive performance that includes a puppet film, live actors and handmade sets. On view through July 11 (closed July 4). 661 Imperial St., downtown L.A. Installation: $10 suggested donation; immersive experience: $15, $35; advance timed-entry tickets required for each. cap.ucla.edu

“Tristan Eaton: All At Once: 25 Years of Art & Design”

New exhibit surveys the career of the L.A. painter, muralist, illustrator and designer from July 16 through Oct. 31. Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. lbma.org

“The Map and the Territory: 100 Years of Collecting at UCLA”

UCLA’s Fowler and Hammer museums and the UCLA Library co-organized this survey of paintings, drawings, prints, rare books, ceramics, musical instruments and more, on view through Oct. 24. Fowler Museum, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

“Portraits of Freedom: Building a Life in L.A.”

This monthlong outdoor art installation in DTLA explores the richness and diversity found in our fair city through photography and video exhibitions plus a nighttime projection on view through July 31. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Free. grandparkla.org

“ADV: Overland”

Adventure motorcycles and other off-road vehicles from the early 1900s to the present are on view at the Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $11-$16; children younger than 4 are free; advance purchase required. (323) 930-2277. petersen.org

“Art Quilts 2"

Works crafted by members of the nonprofit Studio Art Quilt Associates are on view through Sept. 19. California Heritage Museum, 2612 Main St., Santa Monica. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $5, $10; children younger than 12 are free; Fridays are free. californiaheritagemuseum.org

“Titanic: Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories”

Maritime disaster is revisited through photographs and personal effects on view through Feb. 13. Catalina Island Museum, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $15, $17; kids 15 and younger are free with a paying adult; advance purchase recommended. catalinamuseum.org

“Bubblefest”

Bring the kids to this family-friendly offering that includes science demonstrations, a laser show, interactive exhibits, paddle boats and an inflatable obstacle course; open daily July 2-18. Discovery Cube Orange County, 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana. $10, $12; advance timed-entry tickets required. discoverycube.org

“Bubble Planet”

Explore the science of bubbles via a series of family-friendly outdoor activities through Sept. 6. Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $12.95, $14.95; infants are free; advance time-entry tickets required. (626) 449-9144. kidspacemuseum.org

Ongoing

“When I Remember I See Red: American Indian Art and Activism in California”

On view through Nov. 14. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. $6-$14; children younger than 3 are free; reservations available online; walk-ups allowed at box office. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

“Invisible Sun”

Works by Julie Mehretu, Keith Haring and others from the Broad’s collection explore social justice; on view through Oct. 3. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Wednesday-Sunday. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required; no on-site standby line. (213) 232-6200. thebroad.org

“Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins”

Statuary, pottery, wall paintings and other antiquities from the Louvre; on view through Aug. 16. Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Closed Tuesdays. Free; advance tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu | TIMES REVIEW

“Made in L.A. 2020: a version”

The Hammer Museum’s pandemic-delayed fifth biennial is presented this year with the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens; on view through Aug. 1. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu. Also at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Closed Tuesdays. $13-$29; children younger than 4, free; advance purchase required. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org | TIMES FEATURE | REVIEW

“Carlos Almaraz: Evolution of Form”

Times columnist Carolina A. Miranda called the work of this late painter, subject of a 2017 LACMA retrospective, “vital to the ways in which Los Angeles sees itself.” This exhibition explores the Chicano artist’s early life to reveal influences on his style and form. LA Plaza de Cultural y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Thursday-Sundays. Free; reservations suggested. (213) 542-6200. lapca.org

“HERland: Women Artists in the MOLAA Collection”

Works by Latina and Latin American artists including Leonora Carrington, Ofelia Rodriguez, Verónica Riedel and Carmen Argote; on view to members now, reopening to the public in July. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Open Tuesdays-Fridays. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

Butterfly Pavilion

Open through Sept. 6. Also on view: “Rise Up L.A.: A Century of Votes for Women” (through Oct. 10); “Spiky, Hairy, Shiny: Insects of L.A.” (through April 2022). Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $8-$17; kids 2 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 763-DINO. nhm.org| TIMES FEATURE

“The Swineherd”

This 1888 painting by Paul Gauguin on loan from LACMA is exhibited with related post-Impressionist works in the museum’s 19th century art gallery; on view through Nov. 18. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Closed Tuesday-Wednesday. $12, $15; students, active military and ages 18 and younger are free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

“Ai Weiwei: Trace”

This installation created by the Chinese artist features portraits, crafted from Lego bricks, of dissidents, prisoners of conscience and free-speech advocates; on view through Aug. 1. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Open Tuesday-Sunday. $7-$12; kids under 2 are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. Partial reopening does not include the Noah’s Ark children’s area. skirball.org

“Analogues: Travon Free”

Photographs by the comedian and Oscar-winning filmmaker capture last summer’s street demonstrations in L.A. in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis; on view through Jan. 16. UCR Arts (California Museum of Photography, Culver Center of the Arts), 3824 Main St., Riverside. Open Thursday-Sunday. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. ucrarts.ucr.edu

“See Thy Neighbor: Stern Photographers Thomas Hoepker and Harald Schmitt in the GDR”

Two photographers with very different points of view on East German life in the 1970s and ’80s; through Oct. 24. Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Open Friday-Sunday. Free; advance reservations required. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org