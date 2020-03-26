Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Idris Elba, still quarantined with coronavirus, is fine but missing home

Idris Elba said March 25 on Twitter that he was still in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.
Idris Elba said March 25 on Twitter that he was still in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
March 26, 2020
8:49 AM
Share

Status update: Idris Elba is still in quarantine — and is feeling homesick.

The “Cats” actor posted Wednesday on Twitter to let fans know that yes, he’s still quarantined, but he’s feeling OK. The 47-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

“Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still in quarantine. Sab [Sabrina Dhowre Elba, his wife] and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this,” he wrote beneath his selfie.

“At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe.”

Advertisement

Elba spoke at the WE Day 2020 event in London earlier this month, where Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also spoke and reportedly posed with the actor. She tested positive just days later.

The actor has kept his fans updated on his condition via social media and has urged them to take the novel coronavirus seriously. He even shared two lengthy videos to dispel a “weird myth” he was seeing perpetuated on the internet: that black people were immune to the virus.

Entertainment & Arts
Rapper Slim Thug among latest celebrities to contract coronavirus
2018 Astroworld Festival
Entertainment & Arts
Rapper Slim Thug among latest celebrities to contract coronavirus
Famous folks including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim have gone public with their coronavirus diagnoses. And the list is growing.
More Coverage
Do not ask Vanessa Hudgens for coronavirus tips. She’s terrible at it

Advertisement

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dorany Pineda
Follow Us
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement