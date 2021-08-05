A stay at Disney’s immersive ‘Star Wars’ hotel will come at an astronomical price

May the Force be with anyone who wishes to stay at Walt Disney World’s new “Star Wars” hotel, which is shaping up to be the most expensive vacation experience in the galaxy.

Disney unveiled key details Wednesday regarding its latest attraction, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, an immersive resort in Florida designed to resemble a lavish cruise ship surfing through space.

The least expensive all-inclusive vacation package for the hotel — set for a spring 2022 opening — is priced at a whopping $1,209 per person, per night for two guests over two nights, totaling $4,809.

The next cheapest option comes out to a “voyage total” of $5,299 for two adults and one child over two nights. And finally, a two-night vacation for three adults and one child amounts to $5,999.

And those are just the projected rates for a standard cabin. Price points for the luxurious Galaxy Class suite, which sleeps up to four passengers, and Grand Captain Suite, which sleeps up to eight passengers, have yet to be revealed.

The Disney World website bills the Galactic Starcruiser as “a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero” in a galaxy far, far away. During their brief visit, guests will partake in an out-of-this-world “adventure” described as “part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game.”

Aboard the Starcruiser, vacationers will have the opportunity to interact with fan-favorite characters, “embark on secret missions and create alliances.” The choose-your-own-adventure-style resort also offers lightsaber training, cosmic dining destinations, droid racing competitions and field trips to the “Star Wars"-themed Galaxy’s Edge inside the Orlando park, among other engaging perks.

Surprisingly, “Why on planet Tatooine is this hotel so freaking expensive?” is not included in the frequently-asked-questions section of the Disney World website. But if you’re wondering if an additional theme park ticket is required to access the Galaxy’s Edge portion of the experience, the answer is no.

Other revelations from the FAQs page: Apparently, there are no swimming pools in space (go figure!) — or at least none aboard this particular rocket ship. And just to be clear, Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser will not actually transport guests to space — though it’s easy to see why one might think so for the price of admission.

“While your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage is not an actual trip into space, passengers will experience the sensation of voyaging on a starcruiser through space in a galaxy far, far away — just like you have seen in Star Wars movies and shows,” the website reads.

“During your 2-night adventure, you will feel like you’ve travelled throughout the Star Wars galaxy. It’s all one seamless story — your Star Wars story!”