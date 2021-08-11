Selma Blair is ‘always here’ for Christina Applegate after MS diagnosis

Three years after going public with her own multiple sclerosis journey, Selma Blair had some kind words for fellow actor Christina Applegate, who recently announced she had been diagnosed with the same condition.

On Tuesday, Blair offered a message of love and support to Applegate, who starred opposite her and Cameron Diaz in the 2002 romantic comedy “The Sweetest Thing.” Blair and Applegate, both 49, each has a child around 10 years old.

“Loving you always,” Blair tweeted in response to Applegate’s announcement. “Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love.”

“Love you sister,” Applegate replied. “Our kids are so weird.”

Advertisement

Love you sister. Our kids are so weird — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 11, 2021

On Monday, Applegate revealed on social media that she learned of her MS diagnosis “a few months ago,” calling the experience “a strange journey” and requesting privacy as she focuses on her health.

MS is a condition that affects the central nervous system and can alter one’s physical and mental abilities.

“I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition,” the Emmy winner tweeted.

“It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a— blocks it. ... As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do.”

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

In 2018, Blair released a similar statement detailing some of the challenges she has faced as a result of MS: “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS.”

“But we are doing it,” said the “Cruel Intentions” star, who has since used her platform to share her progress and educate others about MS. “I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

Among the many others who sent well wishes to Applegate this week are actors Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Poorna Jagannathan, Tara Strong and Natalie Morales, who stars alongside Applegate and Linda Cardellini in the hit Netflix comedy “Dead to Me.”

Advertisement

“Thank you, Christina, for your courage in opening up about living with MS,” read a tweet from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“We all appreciate the awareness that you are bringing to the disease. Please know that we at the MS Society are here to help in whatever way that we can.”