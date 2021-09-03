Classic movies in L.A., O.C.: Cruise, Clint, Judy Garland and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or playing at a theater near you.

‘The Breakfast Club’

No, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and Anthony Michael Hall aren’t at Denny’s, they’re in detention in director John Hughes’ 1985 teen comedy. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Sept. 5. $22. cinespia.org

Cartoon madness

Get a load of Popeye, Betty Boop, et al., at this weekly series showcasing classic cartoons from way, way back in the day. Arena Cinelounge Outdoors, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Sept. 9. $10. arenascreen.com

Cineconline

This online edition of the annual Cinecon Classic Film Festival includes vintage shorts, trailers, silents and features, plus recent documentaries, panel discussions and more. Starts 3 p.m. Sept. 3; ends Sept. 6. Free. cinecon.org

Dances With Films

This annual showcase for independent movies continues. TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Through Sept. 12. Various showtimes. $18, $20; passes: $425. danceswithfilms.com

‘A Fistful of Dollars’

Running through Sept. 16, an 11-film salute to Clint Eastwood kicks off with the gruff-voiced, squinty-eyed star shooting up the screen in Sergio Leone’s classic 1967 spaghetti western. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 5, 7:10 and 9:20 p.m. Sept. 3. $9. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com

‘Free Willy’

No seal will be safe once a young orphan helps a captive orca escape an aquatic park in this family-friendly 1993 drama. Drive-In at the Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. 7 p.m. Sept. 3. $25 per car; tickets also available on site. Eventbrite.com

Horrible Imaginings Film Festival

Spend Labor Day weekend getting scared witless as this four-day showcase for new horror, fantasy and sci-fi films continues. The event also includes virtual screenings and panel discussions. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 3 p.m. Sept. 3, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 4-5. Various prices; passes available. hifilmfest.com

‘In the Mood for Love’

Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung are warm for each other’s form in Wong Kar Wai’s sumptuous and swoon-worthy 2000 romantic drama set in 1960s Hong Kong. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. Sept. 5, 10 p.m. Sept. 7. $8, $13. Americancinematheque.com

‘Minority Report’ with ‘War of the Worlds’

This double bill of sci-fi thrillers directed Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise gets underway with the futuristic 2002 crime drama based on a Philip K. Dick short story and co-starring Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton and Max von Sydow. Followed by Cruise, Tim Robbins and Dakota Fanning in Spielberg’s 2005 take on H.G. Wells’ classic tale about some less-than-friendly ETs. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4. $20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

‘Singin’ in the Rain’

You can stand under Gene Kelly’s umbrella, -ella, -ella in this classic 1952 MGM musical co-directed by Kelly and Stanley Donen and co-starring Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor. Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 8 p.m. Sept. 5. $17.55-$23.40; advance purchase required. Rooftopcinemaclub.com

‘A Star Is Born’

You’ll go “gaga” over Judy Garland in director George Cukor’s 1954 remake of the 1937 drama charting the highs and lows of a showbiz marriage. With James Mason. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7 p.m. Sept. 3-4. $12. thenewbev.com

Trailer Fiesta

Feast your eyes on vintage trailers from classic B movies, sci-fi/fantasy tales, creature features and exploitation flicks in this mini-festival. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., second floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Sept. 4. $16, $19. Secretmovieclub.com

‘True Grit’ and ‘True Grit’

A month-long series pairing classic films with their remakes continues and includes the wild and wooly 1969 western starring John Wayne, Glen Campbell and Kim Darby. The Coen brother’s 2010 version of same starring Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and Hailee Steinfeld follows. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. $12 for each; advance purchase required. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Studios.wearebraindead.com

‘The Truman Show’

Jim Carrey is the unwitting star of the world’s most popular reality show in director Peter Weir’s 1998 fable. With Ed Harris and Laura Linney. Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Sept. 4. $28.25 and up. themontalban.com