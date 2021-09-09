‘Black Panther’ at the Hollywood Bowl and other best bets for your weekend

“Black Panther in Concert” at the Hollywood Bowl and the Troubadour Theater Company’s infusion of ancient Greek comedy with a Liza Minnelli kick lead our short list of culture offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

“Black Panther in Concert”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic, under the baton of Thomas Wilkins, performs Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar-winning score during screenings of Marvel’s 2018 superhero tale starring the late Chadwick Boseman. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 8 p.m. Friday , 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $14-$247. hollywoodbowl.com

“Lizastrata”

Troubadour Theater Company melds Aristophanes’ ancient sex farce “Lysistrata” with the songs of legendary entertainer Liza Minnelli in outdoor performances. Recommended for ages 15 and older. Getty Villa, Fleischman Theater, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 2. $36-$48. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Alonzo King LINES Ballet

The acclaimed San Francisco company returns to SoCal with a program that includes the choreographer’s 2019 work “Azoth.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $39 and up. scfta.org

Advertisement

“Tchaikovsky Spectacular”

Pacific Symphony’s SummerFest series concludes with a program that features Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” plus patriotic music by John Williams, Stephen Paulus and Irving Berlin to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Saturday. $12.50-$99. pacificsymphony.org

“Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor”

Ooh and ahh at the first-ever West Coast survey of videos, installations and sculptures by the Swiss multimedia artist. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, L.A. Sunday through June 6 (closed Tuesdays). Special ticketed exhibition is $10-$18 (advance purchase required; each ticket is good for a free second visit); children younger than 12 are free. Free; advance reservations required. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

Bite-sized fair

Canceled for the second summer in a row, the full-sized L.A. County Fair won’t be back up and running until May. But you can still get your fill of deep-fried food, rides and carnival games at this mini-version. Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 26. Admission: $2 (advance purchase recommended); books of ride and game tickets: $20-$100. lacountyfair.com

“100 Years of Broadway”

Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops cap their summer with an evening of show tunes featuring musical-theater veterans and guest vocalists Liz Callaway and Jordan Donica. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25 and up. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

San Pedro Festival of the Arts

This family-friendly event returns with two consecutive Sundays of live, in-person dance performances. With Louise Reichlin & Dancers/Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, Pranamya Suri, Paso de Oro Dance Company and others. Alvas Showroom, 1413 W. 8th St., San Pedro. 4 p.m. Sunday. Also at Anderson Memorial Senior Center, on the lawn, 828 S. Mesa St., San Pedro. 1 p.m. Sept. 19. Free. triartsp.com

“Twin Towers”

Jacaranda launches a new season and commemorates 9/11 with works by Samuel Barber, Steve Reich and others. Performers include the Lyris Quartet and the vocal ensemble Tonality. First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, 1220 Second St., Santa Monica, 8 p.m. Saturday. $20, $45. jacarandamusic.org

Advertisement

Fiestas Patrias Family Day

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day — Sept. 16 — a few days early with this outdoor event featuring three mariachi ensembles, plus art, culinary and gardening workshops and free COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 12 and older. LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. lapca.org

“El Teléfono” and “The Old Maid and the Thief”

Mission Opera opens its season with this double bill that pairs two short comedic operas by Gian Carlo Menotti: the former, from 1947, sung in Spanish with English subtitles; the latter, from 1939, in English with Spanish subtitles. The Main, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $12, $15. missionopera.com

Steve Tyrell

The Grammy-winning jazz vocalist, record producer and local radio host hits the stage for a four-night stand at the Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $45-$60. catalinajazzclub.com

Advertisement

Dance DTLA

The current edition of this summer series of all-ages outdoor dance parties concludes with a night devoted to the music and moves of Bollywood films. The Music Center, Jerry Moss Plaza, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7 p.m. Friday. Free. musiccenter.org

Our weekly arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.