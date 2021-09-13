2021 Met Gala: Our favorite looks from the arrivals red carpet

We didn’t realize how much we missed the Met Gala red carpet until we were forced to wait more than two years to see how the fashion flock and celebrity set interpret a dress code. (Last year’s gala, scheduled for May, was postponed and later outright canceled because of COVID concerns.)

The official dress code, which always keys into an upcoming Costume Institute exhibition, somehow makes the walk from the limousine and up the stairs into the New York-based museum far more entertaining than it otherwise would be. Who could forget Rihanna as the pope and Jared Leto as Jesus in Gucci for a 2018 dress code of “Sunday Best”? Or Zendaya as a light-up Cinderella for 2019’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion”?

This year’s official dress code is “American Independence,” and it references the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” (which opens Saturday). The co-chairs of this year’s fete are Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka, and honorary chairs are Tom Ford, Anna Wintour and Adam Mosseri.

How did they do Monday? Let’s just say that if you were looking for a distraction (or perhaps palate cleanser) from California’s underway exercise in democracy, you couldn’t have asked for a better dose of all things Americana. Scroll on!

Timothée Chalamet

Co-chair Timothée Chalamet reps the white of the red, white and blue by pairing his double-breasted satin Haider Ackermann blazer and drop-crotch Rick Owens sweatpants. A pair of white Converse Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers adds that extra dash of Americana. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Amanda Gorman

Co-chair Amanda Gorman keyed into the blue of the red, white and blue, opting for a custom gown by Vera Wang. She told E! Entertainment television the look was inspired by the Statue of Liberty — right down to the book. The National Youth Poet Laureate accessorized with a jeweled laurel crown. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Billie Eilish

2021 Met Gala co-chair Billie Eilish channels an American icon — Marilyn Monroe — in a fairy-tale-appropriate Oscar de la Renta gown and Cartier jewels. (Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images for the Met Museum)

Naomi Osaka

The fourth co-chair of this year’s gala, Naomi Osaka, riffed on her American — and Haitian and Japanese — heritage by collaborating with her sister Mari Osaka and Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s collections in Nicolas Ghesquière to create this custom Louis Vuitton gown. (Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images for the Met Museum)

Russell Westbrook

Fashion plate and freshly minted Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook used his head to get into the stated dress code of “American Independence,” by dying his hair blue spangled with a few white, five-pointed stars. It went perfectly with a blue peak lapel, contrasting collar tuxedo by a designer long associated with all things Americana — Ralph Lauren. (Arturo Holmes / MG21 / Getty Images)

Debbie Harry

George Washington crossing the Delaware would have a hard time evoking American Independence better than Debbie Harry on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet in a custom Zac Posen gown that combined a hoop skirt of red and white flag-style stripes and a jacket in blue denim — a fabric long associated with American workwear. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o

Another gala attendee that tapped into denim’s place in America’s wardrobe was consistent red-carpet standout Lupita Nyong’o, whose denim bustier-and-train gown was created by Atelier Versace. (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Saweetie

The American flag wasn’t the only one represented in the night’s most memorable on-theme looks. Saweetie told E! that her Christian Cowan gown incorporated stripes from both the Black American Pride flag and the flag of the Philippines. “Because I’m both Black and Filipino,” she said. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

What’s more American than speaking up for a cause? Maybe being a member of Congress and wearing a dress with the words “Tax the Rich” on it like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did in a white, off-the-shoulder gown by Brother Vellies. (Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images for the Met Museum /Vogue)

Dan Levy

There was plenty of speak-your-mind message clothing at the 2021 Met Gala, including Dan Levy’s bespoke Loewe suit whose inspirational starting point was imagining what a gay superhero might wear. It incorporated imagery from two works by artist and LGBTQ activist David Wojnarowicz (1954-1992). (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss

Some references to all things American were more subtle like Karlie Kloss’ red Carolina Herrera dress with immense rose details at each shoulder and down each arm. As her escort for the evening — the label’s designer Wes Gordon — pointed out on the arrivals red carpet, the rose is the official national flower of the U.S. of A. (Remember that when Zoom trivia night rolls around. Is that still a thing?) (Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images for the Met Museum)

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez took her inspiration from the American West — like everything west of Chicago, apparently, in a va-va-voom on-the-range ensemble by quintessential American designer Ralph Lauren, right down (make that up) to the cowboy hat. Thank you, ma’am. (John Shearer / WireImage)

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi wore a Dior Haute Couture brown embroidered silk dress with a gold tulle cape and she told E! that the look was inspired by American-born French entertainer Josephine Baker. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)