Herbie Hancock at the Bowl, piano etudes at L.A.'s Audubon Center: the weekend’s best bets

Herbie Hancock at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles Master Chorale’s much-anticipated return to Walt Disney Concert Hall and the dance company TL Collective lead our short list of culture offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Herbie Hancock

The Grammy-winning keyboardist shares the stage with vocalist and bassist Esperanza Spalding and pianist Leo Genovese for an evening of cool canyon breezes and jazz under the stars. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7 p.m. Sunday. $1-$184. hollywoodbowl.com

Olivier Messiaen’s “Catalogue d’oiseaux”

This concert is for the birds: Piano Spheres opens a new season with this site-specific outdoor fundraiser that features pianists Mark Robson, Vicki Ray and others performing the French composer’s complete set of 13 avian-inspired solo piano etudes at the Audubon Center at Debs Park. 4700 Griffin Ave., L.A. 3:30 p.m. Sunday. $150. pianospheres.org

Micaela Taylor and TL Collective

The L.A.-based dancer-choreographer and company perform a program that includes the recent works “Drift” and “90Sugar.” Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, One University Drive, Orange. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $20-$53. muscocenter.org

“Clue”

Whodunit? That is the question in the West Coast premiere of this musical mystery-comedy based on the classic board game and subsequent 1985 movie. La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. La Mirada. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 17. $17-$79. lamiradatheatre.com

“Our Man in Santiago”

The CIA hires some local muscle as part of the Nixon administration’s covert efforts to oust Chile’s democratically elected president Salvador Allende in the West Coast premiere of Mark Wilding’s darkly comic, fact-based thriller. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West., L.A. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 24. $15-$30. theatrewest.org

Los Angeles Master Chorale

The vocal ensemble led by Artistic Director Grant Gershon makes a triumphant return to Disney Hall with a pair of concerts featuring works by Morten Lauridsen, Hildegard von Bingen and Reena Esmail, among others. The singers will perform unmasked, but masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required for all audience members. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $10 or more (pay what you can); free for teachers with ID on Saturday and for subscribers on Sunday. lamasterchorale.org

Forever Flamenco

The dance series caps its summer with three nights of performances headlined by Fanny Ara, Alexandra Rozo and Antonio Triana, respectively. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $40-$65. fountaintheatre.com

“I’m Not a Comedian ... I’m Lenny Bruce”

Writer-performer Ronnie Marmo portrays the trailblazing counter-culture comic as this 2017 solo show, directed by Joe Mantegna and presented by Theatre 68, returns for a limited run. Loft Ensemble, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 2. $35. lennybruceonstage.com or theatre68.com

“ReSound: Kathak in the Streets”

Leela Dance Collective celebrates North Indian classical dance with multiple pop-up performances and workshops at locations around SoCal, plus a family-friendly carnival in Oak Park on Sunday. Various times through Sunday. Performances are free; carnival and workshops, $10. Details at eventbrite.com

“Bond in Motion”

Cars, motorcycles, boats and other vehicles used in James Bond movies through the decades go on display in this exhibit marking the 60th anniversary of the action-film franchise. Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays through October 2022. Special exhibition fee is $40-$65 and includes admission to the rest of the museum; advance purchase required. petersen.org

“Transfiguration”

Salastina Music Society offers in-person concerts featuring works by Schoenberg, Reena Esmail and others. 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowers Museum, outdoor courtyard, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Also at 8 p.m. Saturday at UCLA Fowler Museum, indoor-outdoor courtyard, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood; and 6 p.m. Sunday at USC Pacific Asia Museum (also livestreamed), indoor-outdoor courtyard, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. $10, $40. salastina.org

Circus Bella

Acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and clowns do their thing as this Bay Area-based troupe presents a pair of family-friendly outdoor shows. Bluebird Park, 772 Cress St., Laguna Beach. 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. circusbella.org

