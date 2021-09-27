It’s a pivotal time for Hollywood’s top talent agencies. Here’s the critical context

Creative Artists Agency said Monday that it is acquiring ICM Partners, one of Hollywood’s largest talent agencies.

If approved, the merger would transform the talent industry — which is currently dominated by four firms: CAA, WME, United Talent Agency and ICM — and mark the biggest industry acquisition since WME scooped up IMG in 2014.

Tension at Hollywood’s top agencies has been growing for years. Here’s some context, including The Times’ recent investigation into allegations that women were subjected to harassment, bullying and other inappropriate conduct by male agents and managers.