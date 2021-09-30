A big weekend for L.A. dance, plus 7 other best bets for music, museums and more

Outdoor dance performances by two noted L.A. troupes, the season opener from Pacific Symphony and the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures lead our short list of culture offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

“Freemind Freestyle”

Versa-Style Dance Company, the L.A. troupe that specializes in hip-hop and Afro-Latin styles, takes the stage with a new, partly improvised full-length work that explores the concept of freedom. The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday. $15-$30. theford.com

“Activate LA”

L.A.-based Jacob Jonas the Company launches a local tour of outdoor performances (co-presented by the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts) with a pair of shows at Century Park, 2049 Century Park East, Century City. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $100 for two people, $180 for four, $280 for eight; children younger than 3 are free. Other dates include Oct. 22-24 in downtown L.A. and Nov. 12-13 in Santa Monica. thewallis.org

Pacific Symphony

The orchestra, under the baton of longtime music director Carl St.Clair, opens the season with Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, a new orchestral setting of Wayne Oquin’s “Tower Ascending” and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 featuring Emanuel Ax. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. A separate concert at 3 p.m. Sunday features Tchaikovsky’s Fifth only. $25-$209. pacificsymphony.org

Academy Museum

Today is the day! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ shiny new shrine to all things cinema finally opens. You will find exhibits exploring the art and craft of filmmaking, historic memorabilia including props and costumes, plus a schedule of screenings, film series and artist talks. 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open daily. $15-$25; ages 17 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (323) 930-3000. academymuseum.org

14th annual Angel City Jazz Festival

The citywide, three-weekend showcase for all things jazz kicks off with performances by Mark Dresser 5 and Jeremy Ledbetter Trio, 8 p.m. Friday at REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. For the second night, Corey Fogel Group and Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones share the stage, 8 p.m. Saturday at 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd., Historic Filipinotown. $15, $25. The festival continues with concerts at other venues Oct. 8-10 and 14-15. angelcityjazz.com

“Yellowman”

A light-skinned Black man and a dark-skinned Black woman find their fledgling romantic relationship complicated by issues of class, race and colorism, as well as familial and community expectations. This is the Orange County premiere of Dael Orlandersmith’s 1960s-set drama that was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2002. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 24. $20-$39. (888) 455-4212. ChanceTheater.com

Van Morrison

The legendary singer-songwriter and rock musician — and outspoken critic of COVID-19 vaccination mandates — returns to the Hollywood Bowl, where audience members must be masked and vaxxed or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show. Blues great Taj Mahal opens. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 7 p.m. Saturday. $29 and up. hollywoodbowl.com

“Paolo Veneziano: Art and Devotion in 14th-Century Venice”

It’s your final weekend to catch this survey of works by the medieval painter that Times art critic Christopher Knight called a “must-see” exhibition. Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

“Cruise Night” Book Release and Car Show

The Autry celebrates the release of Kristin Bedford’s new book exploring Mexican American lowrider culture with a free, family friendly outdoor event featuring more than 100 lowrider cars, live DJs and food offerings plus free admission to the museum. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

