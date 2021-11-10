The internet accepts Paul ‘Ageless Vampire’ Rudd as People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Hey, look at Paul Rudd.

The 52-year-old actor, who began stealing scenes and hearts in the 1990s and doesn’t appear to have aged since, has officially been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021. And, for the most part, the internet is not mad about it.

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with [George] Clooney and [Brad] Pitt and [Michael] B. Jordan,” Rudd recently told People, rattling off just a few of his Sexiest Man Alive predecessors.

“And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

As tends to happen whenever with all Paul Rudd discourse online, Twitter users couldn’t help but marvel at the “Ant-Man” star’s age-defying good looks, affectionally dubbing him an “ageless vampire.”

“Paul Rudd wins People’s Sexiest Man Alive, using this photo of him from either 1994, 2002, 2010 or 2021,” joked CityNews Edmonton reporter Courtney Theriault.

“Gotta really question the metrics because he hasn’t changed at all in the last two decades,” mused another person. “How can he just now become the sexiest man alive?”

One of Rudd’s Marvel costars, Mark Ruffalo, gave the performer his sexy stamp of approval by sharing a gif of himself fan-girling over the Sexiest Man Alive at Comic Con and claiming he “knew this day would come.”

“Congrats, man” Ruffalo tweeted. “I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title.”

Another frequent Disney player, “Frozen” star Josh Gad, also celebrated People’s choice, remarking, “If I had to lose out to someone, I’m happy it’s Paul.” While repeat Rudd collaborator Seth Rogen simply tweeted, “No arguments here.”

Though Rudd — due to his down-to-earth charm and nice-guy reputation — seems to be one of the least controversial Sexiest Man Alive recipients in recent memory (looking at you, Blake Shelton), Twitter users still had plenty of opinions about who else might have been awarded the coveted title.

Among the fan-nominated alternate picks were “Hawaii Five-0" alum Daniel Dae Kim, “Superman” star Henry Cavill, “Midnight Mass” actor Rahul Kohli and “Bridgerton” heartthrob Regé-Jean Page.

Before debuting Rudd’s smoldering Sexiest Man Alive magazine cover Tuesday on national TV, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert put his guest through a rigorous sexy test — challenging him to pose with a finger in his mouth, “back it up like a Tonka truck” and model a construction uniform before telling him, “and, look, there’s no easy way to say this: You tested negative for sexy.”

When Rudd humbly welcomed the results and thanked Colbert for his time, however, the comedian abruptly changed his tune.

“Don’t you see, Paul?” Colbert said. “There’s nothing sexier than humility. That was the last test, and you passed ... You’re the sexiest man alive!”