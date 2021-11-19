Classic movies in SoCal: ‘The New World,’ ‘Cabaret,’ ‘The Maltese Falcon’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Movies

‘Beavis & Butt-Head Do America’

Outdoor screening of Mike Judge’s raunchy 1996 animated comedy based on his classic MTV cartoon series about the misadventures of two teenage doofuses. The film’s animation director Yvette Kaplan will be on hand for a post-show Q&A. Cinelounge, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. $13. cineloungecinemas.com

‘Cabaret’

Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey and director Bob Fosse each took home Oscars for this tune-filled 1972 drama loosely based on the Kander & Ebb musical about the denizens of a decadent Berlin nightclub in Weimar-era Germany. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 2:45 p.m. Nov. 21, 6:45 p.m. Nov. 23. $18. drafthouse.com

‘The Deer Hunter’

Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and John Savage star in director Michael Cimino’s multi-Oscar-winning 1978 epic about three friends from the same small Pennsylvania town who experience firsthand the horrors of the Vietnam War. With John Cazale, George Dzundza and Meryl Streep. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Nov. 19. $14. secretmovieclub.com

‘Dogtooth’

There are families that are close, families that are dysfunctional, and then there’s whatever’s going on in this bizarre 2009 Greek-language drama directed by “The Favourite’s” Yorgos Lanthimos. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. $12; advance purchase required. 10:30 p.m. Nov. 21. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’

George Clooney is at his vulpine best as the voice of the titular woodland critter in Wes Anderson’s stop-motion-animated 2009 charmer based on the Roald Dahl children’s novel. With Meryl Streep and Bill Murray. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. Noon and 6 p.m. Nov. 22, 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23, 12:30 and 6 p.m. Nov. 24, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 25. $7.50, $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘The Maltese Falcon’

Humphrey Bogart is mystery writer Dashiell Hammett’s hard-boiled gumshoe Sam Spade in John Huston’s classic 1941 film noir about assorted disreputable characters desperately seeking the mother of all MacGuffins. With Mary Astor, Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 20, 7 p.m. Nov. 21. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘The New World’

Colin Farrell and Q’orianka Kilcher star in the extended cut of filmmaker Terrence Malick’s visually ravishing 2005 historical fable that retells the tale of the romance between British colonizer Captain John Smith and the young Indigenous woman Pocahontas. Christian Bale also stars. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Also at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. Nov. 24. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Ralph Story’s Los Angeles: On the Move!’

Alison Martino of Vintage Los Angeles is your hostess with the mostest as the UCLA Film and Television Archive screens excerpts and episodes from the legendary local newsman’s 1960s-era TV series about the people and places of Southern California. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘Rear Window’

A five-film salute to director Alfred Hitchcock kicks off with the L.A. premiere of a new 4K remaster of the master of suspense’s gripping 1954 thriller starring James Stewart, Grace Kelly and a very un-Perry Mason-like Raymond Burr. Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. $12-$18; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

‘Singin’ in the Rain’

You can stand under Gene Kelly’s umbrella, -ella, -ella in this classic 1952 MGM musical set in the early days of Hollywood. Kelly and Stanley Donen co-direct and Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor co-star. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 4 p.m. Nov. 21. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘There Will Be Blood’

Your milkshake brings Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis to the yard in Paul Thomas Anderson’s dark 2007 period drama about a ruthless oil baron in turn-of-the-last-century California. Paul Dano also stars. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 21. $7.50, $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!’ with ‘High Heels’

Double bill pairs filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar’s risqué 1989 rom-com starring Victoria Abril and Antonio Banderas with Almodóvar’s 1991 mother-daughter melodrama starring Abril and Marisa Paredes. In Spanish with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:40 p.m. Nov. 23-24. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Tron’

Jeff Bridges gets loaded — uploaded, that is — into a computer in this effects-laden 1982 sci-fi thriller, which screens as part of the Academy Museum’s Sound and Music Community Day. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Noon, Nov. 21. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

