Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Die Hard,’ ‘Citizen Kane,’ ‘Inherent Vice’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Aparajito (The Unvanquished)’

A salute to legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray continues and includes this black-and-white 1956 coming-of-age drama, the second installment in Ray’s acclaimed “Apu Trilogy.” In Bengali with English subtitles. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Baby Face’ with ‘Night Nurse’

Barbara Stanwyck burns up the screen in this double bill of risqué pre-Code classics from the early 1930s. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:15 p.m. Nov. 29-30. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Citizen Kane’

Orson Welles directs and stars as a Hearst-like media mogul in this landmark 1941 drama regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time … of all time! American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Die Hard’

Bruce Willis celebrates the holidays the hard way in this relentless 1988 action thriller directed by John McTiernan and co-starring the late, great Alan Rickman. Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 10:30 p.m. Nov. 26. $22-$58; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

‘The French Connection’

Gene Hackman’s tenacious NYPD Det. “Popeye” Doyle tries to put the kibosh on a heroin-smuggling operation in director William Friedkin’s crackerjack 1971 crime thriller. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. Nov. 27. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Inherent Vice’

1970s-era stoner/slacker/private detective Joaquin Phoenix has no idea what’s going on and you won’t either in Paul Thomas Anderson’s just-go-with-it 2014 mystery fable based on the Thomas Pynchon novel. With Josh Brolin and Reese Witherspoon. Screening as part of the Frida’s “Magnificent Andersons” retrospective. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 8 and 11 p.m. Nov. 26; 8:30 p.m. Nov. 27; 2:30 and 7:45 p.m. Nov. 28. $7.50, $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

James Stewart wishes he’d never been born in Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 holiday fable. With Henry Travers and Donna Reed. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15. $10. (626) 355-4318. sierramadreplayhouse.org

Laurel & Hardy Festival

Here’s a fine mess worth getting into: a selection of classic shorts starring the whimsical comedy duo, presented with live organ accompaniment. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Nov. 27-28. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘Los Angeles Plays Itself’

The City of Angels is ready for its closeup in Thom Andersen’s exhaustive 2003 film essay exploring the myriad ways Los Angeles has been depicted on celluloid from the silent era to the present day. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Dec. 1. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Moonrise Kingdom’

Tweens in love run away from home in Wes Anderson’s 2021 charmer, screening as part of the Frida’s “Magnificent Andersons” retrospective. With Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, et al. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. Noon, 2:30 and 5:45 p.m. Nov. 26; noon, 2:30 and 6 p.m. Nov. 27; noon and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28. $7.50, $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

The Griswolds are home for the holidays in this 1989 entry in the comedy franchise. With Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo and Randy Quaid. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 6:45 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 1 and 7. $22.38. drafthouse.com

‘Shadow of a Doubt’

A salute to master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock continues and includes this 1943 thriller starring Joseph Cotten and Teresa Wright. Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 4 p.m. Nov. 27. $13, $15; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

‘West Side Story’

A modern-day Romeo and Juliet fall in love on the mean streets of NYC in Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ stylish 1957 big-screen adaptation of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s hit Broadway musical. With Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer and Rita Moreno. 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 28, 7 p.m. Dec. 1. TCM Big Screen Classics, various local theaters (see website). $15. fathomevents.com