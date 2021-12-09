‘Violins of Hope,’ ‘The Band’s Visit’ and 7 more best bets for your weekend

A concert featuring Holocaust-era violins and a musical about an Egyptian orchestra gone off course lead our shortlist of nonseasonal cultural offerings this weekend (if you’re seeking holiday fare, look here). Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Violins of Hope’

The Los Angeles Jewish Symphony, under the baton of Dr. Noreen Green, plays pieces by John Williams, Ernest Bloch, et al., in this COVID-delayed concert that will showcase lovingly restored stringed instruments that once belonged to Holocaust survivors and victims. The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 7 p.m. Sunday. $41-$109. (818) 677-3000. thesoraya.org

‘The Band’s Visit’

Musicians from an Egyptian police orchestra have an unplanned sojourn in a remote Israeli town in Itamar Moses and David Yazbek’s Tony-winning musical based on the 2007 film of the same name. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Dec. 19. $30 and up. broadwayinhollywood.com (Also Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, March 22-April 3)

‘What Remains’

The trauma inflicted on communities of color through racial injustice, violence and cultural erasure is interrogated in this dance-theater work co-created by MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient and poet Claudia Rankine and Guggenheim Fellow and choreographer Will Rawls. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $13-$25. redcat.org

The Complete Brandenburg Concerti

Members of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center perform Bach’s Baroque-era masterwork in its entirety. Presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Saturday. $28-$168. (949) 553-2422. philharmonicsociety.org

‘Ann Hampton Callaway: Cinematic Serenade’

The jazz artist and Broadway veteran sings theme songs from classic films in a two-night stand that can be enjoyed in person or as a livestream. Feinstein’s at Vitello’s, 4349 Tujunga Ave., Studio City. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $40-$60, plus a $20 food-and-drink minimum; livestream $20. feinsteinsatvitellos.com

‘Alison Saar: Of Aether and Earthe’

It’s your last weekend to catch both portions of this two-venue survey of the acclaimed sculptor’s work. Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Open Friday-Sunday, by appointment only; ends Sunday. armoryarts.org. Also at Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College, 120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont. Open Tuesdays-Saturdays; ends Dec. 18. Free; reservations encouraged. pomona.edu

Paula Poundstone

The comic and author, a fixture of the NPR panel show “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!,” offers an evening of gentle humor and wry observations. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday. $60. carpenterarts.org

‘Good People’

Theatre 40 stages David Lindsay-Abaire’s poignant 2011 drama about an unemployed single mother scraping by in a working-class Boston neighborhood. Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Jan. 9. $35. (310) 364-0535. theatre40.org

‘Poetry O’Clock’

L.A.-based poets Taz Ahmed, traci kato-kiriyama and féi hernandez, working in two-hour shifts, will engage with members of the public in short one-on-one sessions to craft uniquely personal poems in this six-hour pop-up co-presented by Metro Art and the Poetry Society of America. Union Station, Information Booth, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A. 1 to 7 p.m. Friday. Free. art.metro.net

Our weekly arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.