The audience waited for ‘A Christmas Carol’ to begin. It never did: The performance was canceled due to COVID

The audience sat inside the Ahmanson Theatre Thursday night, waiting for the curtain to rise on Center Theatre Group’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” Suddenly, an announcement came: The evening’s performance had been canceled after breakthrough COVID-19 infections were detected within the company.

A representative for CTG said the late notice was because confirmation of the positive tests was not received until after curtain time.

“We never want to cancel a performance, but the safety of the audience, performers and staff must be top priority,” said CTG managing director and CEO Meghan Pressman in an email.

In a message posted on social media and CTG’s website, the company said it had also canceled Friday night’s performance and Saturday’s matinee but that all other shows are scheduled to continue as planned for now. “A Christmas Carol” opened on Nov. 30 and marked CTG’s return to live performances after 20 months of pandemic darkness.

Advertisement

The news comes on the heels of a spate of cancellations on Broadway, in New York City, where the virus’ highly transmissible Omicron variant is spreading rapidly. As of this week, performances of the jukebox musical “Tina” had been canceled, along with various others including “Hamilton,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Ain’t Too Proud.”

Like most live performance groups, CTG has implemented plenty of precautions, including requiring vaccinations for cast, crew and audiences. Cast and crew are also frequently tested for the virus. But as infections rise across the country, more breakthrough infections are becoming possible. The situation is complicated by the arrival of Omicron, which has proved an artful dodger of vaccines, leaving public health officials warning that a booster shot is necessary to blunt the disease’s worst effects.

Earlier this week, in response to the growing public health consensus around the necessity of booster shots, New York’s Metropolitan Opera became the first major arts organization to announce it would require boosters for all eligible employees and audience members beginning Jan. 17. CTG has not yet implemented a policy regarding boosters.

“We are continuing to monitor the city, county and state recommendations and are keeping an eye on that development,” said Pressman of booster shots.

CTG’s “A Christmas Carol” is a reinterpretation of the Dickens holiday classic by playwright Jack Thorne and director Matthew Warchus. It stars Bradley Whitford as Ebenezer Scrooge and Kate Burton as the Ghost of Christmas Past. It is currently scheduled to run through Jan. 1. Ticket holders for canceled shows are being contacted with rebooking or refund information.