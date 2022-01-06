Classic movies in SoCal: Bruce Lee, ‘Bellflower,’ ‘Manhunter’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Bellflower’ with ‘Primer’

Double bill pairs writer-director-co-star Evan Glodell’s low-budget 2011 pre-apocalyptic fable with writer-director-co-star Shane Carruth’s low-budget 2004 time-travel tale. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., second floor, downtown L.A. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $14-$24. secretmovieclub.com

‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’

A bevy of stars-to-be — Sean Penn, Phoebe Cates, Judge Reinhold and Jennifer Jason Leigh, among them — share the screen in this 1982 coming-of-age comedy written by Cameron Crowe and directed by Amy Heckerling. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 11:30 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. Jan. 8, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9-10. $15. drafthouse.com

‘Fellini Satyricon’

When in ancient Rome, do as the ancient Romans do, as in legendary filmmaker Federico Fellini’s resplendent 1969 fantasy drama. In Latin and Italian with English subtitles. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Jan. 12. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘In the Mood for Love’

Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung are warm for each other’s form in Wong Kar Wai’s swoon-worthy 2000 romantic drama set in 1960s Hong Kong. In Cantonese with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11-12. $10; advance tickets sold out, standby line available. thenewbev.com

‘Manhunter’

“CSI’s” William Petersen plays an FBI profiler and “Succession’s” Brian Cox is the original Hannibal Lecter in director Michael Mann’s atmospheric 1986 serial-killer thriller based on the Thomas Harris bestseller. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 10 p.m. Jan. 7. $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Out of the Blue’

New 4K restoration of director and star Dennis Hopper’s potent 1980 indie drama about a teenage punk rocker and her ex-convict father. With Linda Manz. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 4 p.m. Jan. 7; 7 p.m. Jan. 8, 9 and 11; 10 p.m. Jan. 10 and 12. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Rebecca’

A naive Joan Fontaine is romanced by widower Laurence Olivier and menaced by Olivier’s live-in housekeeper, Judith Anderson, in Alfred Hitchcock’s Oscar-winning 1940 suspense tale based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

Third Film Maudit 2.0

This showcase for edgy, avant-garde and/or LGBTQ-themed cinema returns with in-person and virtual screenings. Highways Performance Space & Gallery, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Jan. 12-23. $5, $10; passes, $65. Info and schedules at filmmaudit.org

‘The Way of the Dragon’

When in Rome, Bruce Lee kicks Chuck Norris’ butt from one end of the Colosseum to the other in this 1972 martial arts flick set in the Eternal City and directed by Lee himself. In Mandarin, Cantonese, Italian and English with English subtitles. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 2 p.m. Jan. 8. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘West Side Story’

Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer play star-crossed lovers on the mean streets of New York City in co-directors Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ original 1961 film adaptation of Leonard Bernstein’s classic musical. Co-star George Chakiris will be on hand to introduce the film and sign copies of his memoir. Presented in 70mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

