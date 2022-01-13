Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Miracle Mile,’ ‘Malcolm X,’ ‘El Mariachi’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘The Crow’

Brandon Lee, son of martial arts superstar Bruce Lee, plays a slain rocker who returns from beyond the grave seeking revenge in this atmospheric 1994 action-fantasy mashup directed by Alex Proyas. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 2 p.m. Jan. 14. $10; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘El Mariachi’

A guitar case full of guns leads to a case of mistaken identity, which leads to mucho mayhem, in this low-budget 1992 thriller-franchise starter set in Mexico and directed by Robert Rodriguez. Carlos Gallardo stars. In Spanish with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., second floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Jan. 20. $14, $16. secretmovieclub.com

‘The Emigrants’

Liv Ullmann and Max von Sydow play a married couple in 19th-century Sweden dreaming of a better life in America in Jan Troell’s moving 1971 historical drama. In Swedish with English subtitles. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

Advertisement

Film Maudit 2.0

This showcase for edgy, avant-garde and/or LGBTQ-themed cinema continues with in-person and virtual screenings. Highways Performance Space & Gallery, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Through Jan. 23. $5, $10; passes, $65. Info and schedules at filmmaudit.org

‘Malcolm X’

Denzel Washington gives a towering performance as the ill-fated 1960s civil rights leader in director Spike Lee’s powerful 1992 bio-drama. With Angela Bassett and Delroy Lindo. Presented in 70mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

‘Miracle Mile’

Rumors of imminent nuclear annihilation put a damper on L.A. jazz musician Anthony Edwards’ budding romance with a local waitress Mare Winningham in Steve De Jarnatt’s apocalyptic 1988 cult classic. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 4 p.m. Jan. 15. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

Food Disaster movies and disaster rations: A coronavirus food and film pairing Mac and cheese with “Andromeda Strain” and eggs and bacon for “This Is the End” — for disastrous times, a roster of disaster movies, and easy meals to go with them.

‘Munich’

A team of Mossad agents seeks retribution for the slaughter of 11 Israeli athletes by Palestinian terrorists at the 1972 Olympic Games in Steven Spielberg’s unflinching 2005 historical thriller. With Eric Bana, Daniel Craig and Ciarán Hinds. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. Jan. 18. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Play It as It Lays’

Tuesday Weld plays a troubled actress, model and single mother in director Frank Perry’s under-appreciated 1972 adaptation of the bestseller by the late Joan Didion. Anthony Perkins also stars. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Shampoo’

Lather, rinse, repeat: Warren Beatty is a Hollywood hairdresser-ladies man in Hal Ashby’s biting 1975 satire. With Julie Christie and Goldie Hawn. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 6:15 p.m. Jan. 14, 9 p.m. Jan. 15. $18. drafthouse.com

‘The Sound of Music’

The hills are alive with the sound of you-know-what in this beloved 1965 musical about a novitiate-turned-governess in pre-World War II Austria. Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer star. Hollywood Legion Drive-In at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 6 p.m. Jan. 16. $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

‘The Straight Story’

A senior citizen (Richard Farnsworth) in Iowa hits the highway on his riding mower in a quest to visit his estranged brother up Wisconsin way in this fact-based and family friendly 1999 drama directed by ... “Blue Velvet” filmmaker David Lynch, if you can believe it. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Jan. 16. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com