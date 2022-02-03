Nine best bests for your weekend: Chinese New Year plus dance, jazz, classical and more

A Chinese New Year celebration in Pasadena, dance company A.I.M by Kyle Abraham in Long Beach and pianist Yefim Bronfman in DTLA lead our shortlist of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Chinese New Year Festival

Ring in the Year of the Tiger with the Huntington’s family-friendly event featuring lion dancers, martial arts demonstrations, traditional Chinese music and opera, arts and crafts and more. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free with museum admission ($13-$29; children younger than 4, free). huntington.org

A.I.M by Kyle Abraham’s ‘An Untitled Love’

The veteran choreographer and his New York-based company celebrate Black love and culture in this new evening-length work built around the songs of R&B great D’Angelo. Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center, Cal State Long Beach, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday. $45. carpenterarts.org

‘Bronfman Plays Rachmaninoff’s Third’

Acclaimed pianist Yefim Bronfman joins guest conductor Philippe Jordan and the Los Angeles Philharmonic for Rachmaninoff’s daunting Piano Concerto No. 3. The all-Russian program also includes Prokofiev’s Suite from “Romeo and Juliet” and Borodin’s Overture to “Prince Igor.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$216. laphil.com

‘Next to Normal’

A suburban wife and mother battles bipolar disorder in Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt’s poignant, Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical; recommended for mature audiences (contains adult language and themes). Chance Theater, Cripe Stage, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. 8 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Feb. 27. $25-$49. ChanceTheater.com

Dave Brubeck Centennial Celebration

A giant of 20th century jazz is remembered in this tribute show featuring vocalist Dianne Reeves, the Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and the Brubeck Brothers led by two of the pianist-composer’s offspring. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $39-$69. scfta.org

‘Sacre’

Acrobats with Australia’s Circa Contemporary Circus show off their skills in this stage spectacular inspired by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky’s groundbreaking 1913 ballet “The Rite of Spring.” The Broad Stage, Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $45-$65. thebroadstage.org

‘Teenage Dick’

Shakespeare’s ruthless Richard III is reimagined as a high schooler with cerebral palsy who runs for class president in Pasadena Playhouse’s online presentation of Mike Lew’s darkly comic tale, filmed on stage before a live audience in Boston. Available on demand for 48 hours with purchase, Thursday through Feb. 27. $25; livestream watch parties (Feb. 3 and 10), $55. pasadenaplayhouse.org

Jazz at Naz Festival

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra return to SoCal to kick off the Soraya’s inaugural, monthlong showcase featuring some of the biggest names in contemporary jazz. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, Cal State Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Saturday. $41-$86; series passes, $199 and $299; virtual pass, $49. thesoraya.org

‘Something Rotten!’

Two hapless brothers in 16th century England give Shakespeare a run for his money by inventing the musical in 5-Star Theatricals’ staging of siblings Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick’s tune-filled romp. Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Feb. 13. $38-$91. 5startheatricals.com