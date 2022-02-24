Kim Kardashian tells the court that Kanye West ‘does not want their marriage to end’

Kim Kardashian really wants her estranged husband to get the message: Their marriage is over.

The beauty mogul’s legal team said so in a response to Kanye West’s recent filing protesting her desire to be declared legally single. She also said the rapper’s recent behavior is causing her “emotional distress.”

“Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children,” said the legal document, filed Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court.

Kardashian’s team says her estranged husband, who legally changed his name to Ye in October, is off base with his claims about certain retirement accounts, stating clearly that, per the couple’s prenuptial agreement, there are “no community property assets or debts.”

The document — reviewed Thursday by The Times — hammers that home, saying, “They are both independently wealthy. They kept their finances separate. They did not jointly acquire any assets during marriage. They filed separate income tax returns during marriage. They each had separate business managers, tax preparers, estate attorneys, and business attorneys. ... This is the status quo.”

In other words, the filing says, West shouldn’t be trying to rewrite their prenup, which was signed in 2014. Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye a year ago.

“Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the document says. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress.”

West, or his team, apparently had some regrets about his behavior lately. The rapper published a calm Instagram message in recent weeks saying, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them.”

It was a departure from prior social media posts where the rapper said things like, “IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE” and “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” He also published screenshots of their private text exchanges.

Ye’s Friday filing made the case that custody issues could be further complicated if Kardashian were able to marry again and have spousal privilege protecting communications about their children. West asked that Kardashian waive her future spousal privilege.

“This is unprecedented,” Kardashian’s document says. “Clearly, Mr. West’s goal here is to prevent or make it difficult for Ms. Kardashian to remarry.”

Kardashian’s filing states that West’s new arguments have little to do with the legal details of their split and “everything to do with the fact that he does not want their marriage to end.”