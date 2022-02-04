Kim Kardashian lashes out at Kanye West after he criticizes daughter’s TikTok cameo

Kim Kardashian appears to have had it with Kanye West’s public criticism of her as their divorce progresses.

The reality star-turned-beauty mogul lashed out at her estranged husband Friday morning in a statement on social media, just hours after he railed against her for allowing their 8-year-old daughter, North, to appear on TikTok.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?,” the rapper, who recently changed his legal name to Ye, wrote on Instagram. He posted a screenshot of North from the most recent video she did with her mom. He also might have been making a snide reference to the fact that this is Kardashian’s third divorce. (She filed for divorce from Ye nearly a year ago.)

In the seven-second video, posted to the @KimandNorth account three days ago, North and her mom spin around the camera while lip-syncing. Comments aren’t allowed on any of the account’s posts. The recent video is one of fewer than 70 posted to the account since last November and has more than 10 million views.

Ye’s criticism was enough for Kardashian, who hadn’t responded to his recent slams against her beau Pete Davidson, including lyrics about how the rapper was going to “beat [his] ass” and alleged false comments that the “SNL” star has AIDS.

Apparently, parenting criticism falls in a different category.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian said in her Friday statement on Instagram Stories. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.”

She said she has wanted “a healthy co-parenting relationship” from the beginning of their split but was saddened that “Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote.

Kardashian said that moving forward, she wanted to handle everything regarding the kids privately. Then she threw down some shade at her future ex-husband, fighting back against Ye’s “FIRST DIVORCE” poke.

"[H]opefully,” she wrote, “he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Don’t mess with Mama Bear, Ye.