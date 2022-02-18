Kanye West asks judge not to declare him and Kim Kardashian single just yet

Kanye West wants to stay married to Kim Kardashian, at least for now — especially in case she is wanting to rush headlong into marriage No. 4.

The rapper, whose legal name is now Ye, filed a declaration Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court opposing his estranged wife’s December request that the two be declared single before property and custody details are decided. (That’s the same request where she asked to drop “West” from her legal name.)

Ye is basically saying Kardashian’s request is defective, in that it doesn’t cover letter-of-the-law state requirements about retirement accounts as well as a condition that she waive future marital privilege when it comes to matters involving their four children.

“If status is terminated now without this condition then a barrier to obtaining evidence regarding parenting and custody will arise if Kim remarries before the case is concluded,” according to the document, obtained by The Times.

So if the judge were to approve the split as Kardashian has requested, then she remarries and her new spouse witnesses or discusses something with her that involves the kids and parenting or custody issues, she would be able to invoke her new spousal privilege and shut out Ye’s legal team.

He’s not OK with that.

“This is not an extravagant request,” the document says. It also notes that their prenuptial agreement is “irrelevant” regarding that status of the retirement accounts, as it is superseded by state law.

“Terminating marital status before custody, property, and support issues are resolved creates a risk of adverse consequences,” the filing says.

The two have been battling since Kardashian filed for divorce in February of last year. Even as Ye has lashed out at Kardashian publicly over parenting issues and dated multiple people, including actor Julia Fox, he has repeatedly made public pleas that their family unit will be restored.

Kardashian, meanwhile, is having fun with boyfriend Pete Davidson.