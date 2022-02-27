Photos: Show-stopping moments from SAG Awards 2022

The casts of “CODA” and “Squid Game” captured the night with a historic win and touching speeches at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
Awards for best actor and actress in leading roles went to Will Smith for “King Richard” and Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and the actors took the stage teary-eyed with amazement. Backstage, awardees let their emotions loose, kissing their trophies and hugging their fellow actors.
Los Angeles Times photographers Rob Gauthier and Allen J. Schaben were there to capture it all. Scroll through for the best photos.
