Photos: Show-stopping moments from SAG Awards 2022

The casts of “CODA” and “Squid Game” captured the night with a historic win and touching speeches at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Awards for best actor and actress in leading roles went to Will Smith for “King Richard” and Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and the actors took the stage teary-eyed with amazement. Backstage, awardees let their emotions loose, kissing their trophies and hugging their fellow actors.

Los Angeles Times photographers Rob Gauthier and Allen J. Schaben were there to capture it all. Scroll through for the best photos.

Jung Ho-yeon accepts the award for female actor in a drama series for “Squid Game” at the SAG Awards on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Cast member Nicholas Braun can’t hide his delight after “Succession” wins the award for ensemble in a drama series. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Jared Leto and Lady Gaga introduce a “House of Gucci” clip at the SAG Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

“Ted Lasso’s” Hannah Waddingham and the cast celebrate the series’ ensemble win via video. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

“Squid Game’s” Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon smile in delight over their acting awards in a drama series. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Will Smith wins the lead actor award for the film “King Richard.” (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Selena Gomez and Martin Short present the supporting actress in a film award to “West Side Story’s” Ariana DeBose. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) accepts her SAG award for lead actress in a film from Jeff Goldblum. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Helen Mirren and Eugenio Derbez turn to each other during the SAG Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

A little SAG award love from “West Side Story’s” Ariana DeBose, left, and Jung Ho-yeon of the “Squid Game” series. (Allen Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Jean Smart wins the award for female actor in a comedy series for “Hacks.” (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Holding court at the SAG Awards are “King Richard’s” Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Venus Williams gives out a hug at the SAG Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Marlee Matlin and director Sian Heder react after winning the cast award for “CODA” at the SAG Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

“CODA’s” Daniel Durant and Emilia Jones celebrate backstage at the SAG Awards. (Allen Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

“Succession’s” Kieran Culkin raises a glass to a SAG statuette. The drama won an ensemble award. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

