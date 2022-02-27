Entertainment & Arts

Photos: Show-stopping moments from SAG Awards 2022

The cast of "CODA" react to the film's
Eugenio Derbez, from left, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, Troy Kotsur and Emilia Jones celebrate “CODA’s” SAG award for film ensemble.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
Allen J. Schaben
The casts of “CODA” and “Squid Game” captured the night with a historic win and touching speeches at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Awards for best actor and actress in leading roles went to Will Smith for “King Richard” and Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and the actors took the stage teary-eyed with amazement. Backstage, awardees let their emotions loose, kissing their trophies and hugging their fellow actors.

Los Angeles Times photographers Rob Gauthier and Allen J. Schaben were there to capture it all. Scroll through for the best photos.

HoYeon Jung accepts the award for Female Actor in a Drama Series for “Squid Game”
Jung Ho-yeon accepts the award for female actor in a drama series for “Squid Game” at the SAG Awards on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Nicholas Braun reacts after winning the award for Ensemble in a Drama Series for “Succession”
Cast member Nicholas Braun can’t hide his delight after “Succession” wins the award for ensemble in a drama series.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Jared Leto and Lady Gaga stand onstage at the SAG awards
Jared Leto and Lady Gaga introduce a “House of Gucci” clip at the SAG Awards.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
“Ted Lasso's” Hannah Waddingham and the cast are shown on screen celebrating the series' ensemble award
“Ted Lasso’s” Hannah Waddingham and the cast celebrate the series’ ensemble win via video.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Laverne Cox arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

"Squid Game's" Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon are shown alongside their SAG awards.
“Squid Game’s” Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon smile in delight over their acting awards in a drama series.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Will Smith
Will Smith wins the lead actor award for the film “King Richard.”
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Ariana DeBose heads to the stage to accept her SAG award
Selena Gomez and Martin Short present the supporting actress in a film award to “West Side Story’s” Ariana DeBose.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) accepts her SAG award for lead actress in a film from Jeff Goldblum.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Helen Mirren and Eugenio Derbez lift their arms to each other during the SAG Awards.
Helen Mirren and Eugenio Derbez turn to each other during the SAG Awards.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Ariana DeBose and Jung Ho-yeon hold up their SAG awards
A little SAG award love from “West Side Story’s” Ariana DeBose, left, and Jung Ho-yeon of the “Squid Game” series.
(Allen Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Jean Smart
Jean Smart wins the award for female actor in a comedy series for “Hacks.”
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney onstage at the SAG Awards
Holding court at the SAG Awards are “King Richard’s” Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Venus Williams
Venus Williams gives out a hug at the SAG Awards.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Actress Marlee Matlin reacts with director Sian Heder after their "CODA" win
Marlee Matlin and director Sian Heder react after winning the cast award for “CODA” at the SAG Awards.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Daniel Durant and Emilia Jones of "CODA"
“CODA’s” Daniel Durant and Emilia Jones celebrate backstage at the SAG Awards.
(Allen Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Kieran Culkin
“Succession’s” Kieran Culkin raises a glass to a SAG statuette. The drama won an ensemble award.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

To follow more award-winning visual content from the Los Angeles Times photo staff visit: https://www.latimes.com/california/photography

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

