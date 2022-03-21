Judge in Amanda Bynes’ case intends to end her conservatorship, tentative ruling says

A judge intends to end Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship at a hearing Tuesday, according to a tentative ruling published Friday by the Ventura County Superior Court and reviewed by The Times.

Last month, the “Easy A” actor — now retired — filed a request to end the nearly nine-year conservatorship of her person and estate.

“Petitioner has provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed. The Capacity Declaration filed 02/22/22 concludes that conservatee has capacity give informed consent to any form of medical treatment,” says the tentative ruling by Judge Roger L. Lund. “The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist.”

The document states plainly, “The court intends to grant the petition for termination and order the conservatorship of the person of Amanda Bynes be terminated.”

A decision regarding the status of a trust belonging to Bynes is also mentioned, apparently in the context of her February request, which The Times has not seen. It appears that the trust, which is not part of the conservatorship, is beyond Lund’s purview.

“As the trust is not part of the conservatorship estate, a petition for accounting would need to be filed in a separate trust case for the court to entertain such a request. However, based on the Conservator/Trustee’s response filed 3/10/2022, perhaps an accounting by the trustee can be arranged outside of a formal court case,” the document says.

Bynes, who turns 36 in April, was placed under a conservatorship in late 2013, while she was undergoing court-ordered psychiatric care after reportedly starting a small fire that July in the driveway of a Thousand Oaks home.

Prior to that, Bynes had engaged in a range of erratic behavior — including hit-and-run and DUI incidents — before she was finally diagnosed with mental illness. Her parents said in mid-2013 that she was paranoid, using drugs and had spent $1.2 million in only a few months.

She has since gotten sober, graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and is engaged to Paul Michael.

Tuesday’s conservatorship hearing is set for 11 a.m. at the Ventura County Government Center Hall of Justice in the city of Ventura. Leading up to the hearing, Bynes has been communicating with fans via her latest Instagram account, which has nearly 94,000 followers.