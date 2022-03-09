Amanda Bynes thanks fans as she gears up to end her long-running conservatorship

Two weeks after filing to end her nine-year conservatorship, Amanda Bynes has apparently started up a new Instagram account with a video addressing her fans.

“What’s up, Instagram. Amanda Bynes here,” the former actress said, speaking in staccato sentences. “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I wanna thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

In the video, the 35-year-old sported two-tone ombré black and gray hair, a nose ring and a now-familiar heart tattoo on her face.

The bio on the unverified account hints at a new fragrance coming in the future, while the caption simply tagged a trio of entertainment news publications. A selfie of Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, is set as the profile photo.

Bynes “returned” to social media in late 2019 as well, sporting a nose ring and bright pink hair. That account, @amandabynesreal, now has 35,500 followers and no posts. The new account, @amanda.bynes1986, has only about 1,300 followers, with just the one video posted. We’ll see if this account sticks, and if it ever gets a verified blue check mark.

The “She’s the Man” star filed a petition in late February with the Ventura County Superior Court. She’s seeking to end the conservatorship or her person and her estate that was put in place in 2013, while she was undergoing court-ordered psychiatric care after reportedly starting a small fire in the driveway of a Thousand Oaks home.

Since then, Bynes has graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and has gotten engaged. In 2014, after leaving a Pasadena psychiatric facility, the “Easy A” actor said she was going to challenge the conservatorship but apparently wasn’t successful.

In 2020, she announced on social media that she had been sober for a year and introduced her fiancé.

“She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” Bynes’ attorney, David A. Esquibias, said in February in a statement to People.

Bynes’ next court date is set for March 22.