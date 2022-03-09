Advertisement
Movies

Amanda Bynes thanks fans as she gears up to end her long-running conservatorship

Amanda Bynes smiles for cameras at a 2011 event
Amanda Bynes, seen in 2011, wants to end her nine-year conservatorship.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Two weeks after filing to end her nine-year conservatorship, Amanda Bynes has apparently started up a new Instagram account with a video addressing her fans.

“What’s up, Instagram. Amanda Bynes here,” the former actress said, speaking in staccato sentences. “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I wanna thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

In the video, the 35-year-old sported two-tone ombré black and gray hair, a nose ring and a now-familiar heart tattoo on her face.

The bio on the unverified account hints at a new fragrance coming in the future, while the caption simply tagged a trio of entertainment news publications. A selfie of Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, is set as the profile photo.

FILE - In this June 5, 2011 file photo, Amanda Bynes arrives at the MTV Movie Awards, in Los Angeles. Internal Affairs officers on Saturday, May 25, 2013 were looking into allegations made by actress Amanda Bynes that New York Police Department officers sexually assaulted her when she was arrested for heaving a marijuana bong out the window of her 36th-floor Manhattan apartment Thursday night. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Entertainment & Arts

Amanda Bynes wants out of her conservatorship after nearly nine years of supervision

After years of erratic behavior a decade ago, Amanda Bynes reportedly says she is doing much better. She’s asking a court to let her run her own life.

Bynes “returned” to social media in late 2019 as well, sporting a nose ring and bright pink hair. That account, @amandabynesreal, now has 35,500 followers and no posts. The new account, @amanda.bynes1986, has only about 1,300 followers, with just the one video posted. We’ll see if this account sticks, and if it ever gets a verified blue check mark.

The “She’s the Man” star filed a petition in late February with the Ventura County Superior Court. She’s seeking to end the conservatorship or her person and her estate that was put in place in 2013, while she was undergoing court-ordered psychiatric care after reportedly starting a small fire in the driveway of a Thousand Oaks home.

Since then, Bynes has graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and has gotten engaged. In 2014, after leaving a Pasadena psychiatric facility, the “Easy A” actor said she was going to challenge the conservatorship but apparently wasn’t successful.

Amanda Bynes' lawyer said she "is making great strides towards recovery."

Entertainment & Arts

Newly engaged Amanda Bynes is one year sober — and sorry she called people ‘ugly’ in 2013

Amanda Bynes is showing off her “drop-dead gorgeous” new fiancé and celebrating a milestone in her sobriety journey.

In 2020, she announced on social media that she had been sober for a year and introduced her fiancé.

“She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary,” Bynes’ attorney, David A. Esquibias, said in February in a statement to People.

Bynes’ next court date is set for March 22.

Movies
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

