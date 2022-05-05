Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Star Trek II,’ Disney’s ‘Fantasia,’ ‘Mommie Dearest’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘All That Jazz’

Roy Scheider plays a Bob Fosse-like director-choreographer in Fosse’s semiautobiographical showbiz drama. With Jessica Lange and Ben Vereen. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 7:30 p.m. May 6, 4:30 p.m. May 7-8. $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘The Battle of Algiers’

Algerian rebels resist French government forces by any means necessary in this gripping 1966 docudrama directed by Gillo Pontecorvo. In Arabic and French with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. May 12. $14, $16. secretmovieclub.com

‘Belle du Jour’

Catherine Deneuve stars a bored housewife who takes a side gig as a sex worker in a schmancy Paris brothel in Luis Buñuel’s still-shocking 1967 fable. In French and Spanish with English subtitles. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 5:10 and 7:30 p.m. $7. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

‘The Emigrants’

Liv Ullmann and Max von Sydow play a married couple in 19th-century Sweden dreaming of a better life in America in Jan Troell’s moving 1971 historical drama. In Swedish with English subtitles. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Laemmle Newhall, 22500 Lyons Ave., Newhall. 7 p.m. May 11. $12.50. laemmle.com

‘Fantasia’

Hippos and gators and centaurs, oh my! You get all that and Mickey Mouse, too, in Disney’s animated 1940 anthology set to the music of Bach, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, et al. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 7:15 p.m. May 6; 1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. May 7; 2:30 and 5 p.m. May 8; 5 p.m. May 9. $7-$15. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com

‘Hush ... Hush, Sweet Charlotte’

Bette Davis plays the titular Southern spinster in this twisted 1964 psychological thriller directed by Robert Aldrich. Olivia de Havilland and Agnes Moorehead also star. Alison Martino of Vintage Los Angeles hosts the screening. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 1:30 p.m. May. 8. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘The Last American Virgin’

“See it or be it ...” went the tagline for this totally rad 1982 teen sex comedy featuring songs by Devo, the Police, the Cars, et al. Part of the retrospective “1982: The Summer of Movies.” Presented in 35 mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. May. 9. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance’

A disgraced samurai (Tomisaburo Wakayama) and his young son roam feudal Japan taking on all comers in this bloody good 1964 action thriller that kicked off a six-film franchise. In Japanese with English subtitles. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 3:30 p.m. May 8. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Mommie Dearest’ Mimosa Mother’s Day’

Faye Dunaway plays screen legend Joan Crawford as a wire hanger-wielding madwoman in this campy 1981 bio-drama based on the scandalous tell-all by Crawford’s adopted daughter Christina. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 1 p.m. May 8. $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Rude Boy’

The Clash demonstrate why they were once dubbed “The Only Band That Matters” in a new, uncut 4K restoration of this blistering 1980 docudrama/concert film. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 4:30 p.m. May 6, 9 p.m. May 7, 7:30 p.m. May 8-9. $7-$15. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com

‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’

Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and the crew of the Enterprise are hunted by a vengeful supervillain (Ricardo Montalbán) in this 1982 sci-fi thriller that still stands as the best film in the whole franchise. Part of the retrospective “1982: The Summer of Movies.” Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 3 p.m. May. 7. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

35th Israeli Film Festival

The latest edition of this annual showcase for features, documentaries and shorts from Israel continues with in-person screenings (through May 19) before moving online (May 21-26). Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills and Laemmle Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino. Various showtimes. $13, $15; passes available. israelfilmfestival.com

‘The Wages of Fear’

Four desperate men are tasked with driving two truckloads of high-explosives up, over and through some of the worst terrain South America has to offer in this 1953 nail-biter directed by Henri-Georges Clouzot. Yves Montand stars. In French, Spanish, German, Italian, Russian and English with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. May 10-11. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘The Wasteland’

The 2022 UCLA Celebration of Iranian Cinema continues and includes the U.S. premiere of Ahmad Bahrami’s evocative, black-and-white 2020 drama set in a brickmaking factory in a rural Iranian village. In Farsi with English subtitles. UCLA Film & Television Archive, UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. May 6. Free; standby line only. cinema.ucla.edu

ZJU’s Silent Film Festival

This two-part program features a selection of silent shorts, each created by a different filmmaker and each featuring a score by composer-performer Kevin Van Cott. For ages 18 and over only. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 2 and 3 p.m. May 7. Pay what you can at the door (no advance sales). zombiejoes.com