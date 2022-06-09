Six picks for your L.A. weekend: Shakespeare, Beethoven, Hollywood Fringe and more

Beethoven piano concertos, classic Shakespeare comedies and the return of the Hollywood Fringe festival make our short list of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’ and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum opens another Shakespeare-centric summer season with outdoor performances of two of the Bard’s classic comedies. Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. “Merry Wives,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “Dream,” 3:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 2. $10-$60; children 4 and younger, free; pay what you will, July 15 (“Merry Wives”) and July 22 (“Dream”). theatricum.com

‘Beethoven’s Piano Concertos’

A bit of the old Ludwig van? Pianist Alexander Romanovsky joins Pacific Symphony for a belated, weekend-long celebration of 19th century German composer’s 250th birthday that includes performances of all five of his piano concertos. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; pre-concert talk KUSC’s Alan Chapman, at 7 p.m. $23-$209. pacificsymphony.org

‘André & Dorine’

You’re going to need tissues for this one: A long-married couple finds their golden years derailed when one of them is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the return of this poignant, dialogue-free mask-theater drama presented by Spain’s Kulunka Teatro. The Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays through June 19. $10-$58. latinotheaterco.org

‘Mozart Dances’

Brooklyn-based Mark Morris Dance Group makes its Broad Stage debut with a trio of pieces set to piano works by the composer. The Broad Stage, Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $60-$135. thebroadstage.org

Hollywood Fringe 2022

This annual citywide showcase for cutting-edge theater returns to in-person performances with a full slate of comedies, dramas, musicals, solo shows and much, much more. Various area venues, showtimes and prices, now through June 26. hollywoodfringe.org

‘Little Red Riding Hood’

Theatre West’s kid-friendly Storybook Theatre program launches a locally-touring musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale. Plaza Del Valle, 8610 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City. In English, 5 p.m. Sunday; in Spanish, 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates and venues through June 25. Free. theatrewest.org