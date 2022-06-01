The newest, coolest L.A. and O.C. museum shows to see in June

Works by artist and activist Andrea Bowers, vintage Ford roadsters and the grand opening of “The Cheech” make our June list of exhibitions across Southern California.

Here are the shows that have our attention:

New and upcoming

‘Cheech Collects’

The inaugural exhibit at this new museum features highlights from comic and namesake Cheech Marin’s vast collection of Chicano art, June 18 through June 2023. Also on view: “Collidoscope: Einar & Jamex de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective”: multimedia works by the sibling artistic duo from Guadalajara (June 18 through Jan. 22). The Cheech (the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture at Riverside Art Museum), 3581 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Closed Monday-Tuesday. $3, $5; children younger than 12, active-duty military and veterans and family members: free. riversideartmuseum.org

‘Location Services: Jewelry Perspectives on Time & Place’

Pieces crafted by artisans Demitra Thomloudis, Kerianne Quick and Motoko Furuhashi are on view June 25 through Sept. 10. Also on view: “Tibbie Dunbar: Assemble,” small sculptures made from plastic waste collected on the streets of L.A. (June 25 through Sept. 10); “Building the Essentials: Ferne Jacobs,” fiber art by the veteran L.A.-based artist (through June 18). Craft in America Center, 8415 W. 3rd St., L.A. Open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. craftinamerica.org

‘The Fantasy of the Middle Ages’

This exhibition exploring how iconic images and stories from the medieval Europe have inspired works of art through the centuries is on view June 21 through Sept. 11. Also on view: “Tacita Dean,” two recent works by the multimedia artist that were inspired by the campuses and collections of the Getty Center and Getty Villa (June 7 through Aug. 28); “Conserving de Kooning: Theft and Recovery,” spotlighting the restoration of a controversial 1950s painting by the abstract expressionist that was stolen in the 1980s (June 7 through Aug. 28); “Unshuttered: Reconnecting with ... images crafted by teen photographers in response to the pandemic (June 14 through Oct. 16); In Focus: Sound (June 14 through Oct. 16), photographs from the 19th century that capture the early days of recorded sound (June 28 through Oct. 2); “The Lost Murals of Renaissance Rome,” the dramatic narrative frescoes that were once commonplace in the Eternal City are explored (through Sept. 4); the companion exhibit “Judy Baca: Hitting the Wall,” detailing the creation of the artist’s famed mural on a downtown L.A. freeway underpass (through Sept. 4); “Imogen Cunningham: A Retrospective,” portraits, nudes, plant studies and street scenes captured by the 20th century photographer (through June 12); “In Dialogue,” contemporary photographs and pre-1900 European paintings and decorative arts drawn from the museum’s collection (through June 26). Getty Center, Sepulveda Boulevard and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

‘100 Great British Drawings’

Works by John Constable, Thomas Gainsborough, J.M.W Turner, et al., drawn from the museum’s collection are on view June 18 through Sept. 5. Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Closed Tuesdays. $13-$29; children younger than 4 are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

‘The Condition of Being Addressable’

Works exploring the position and movement of body in public and private spaces are displayed in this decades-spanning group exhibition on view June 18 through Sept. 4. Also on view: “Cone of Power,” a dance film created during the joint 2021 Hammer-ICA LA group exhibition “Witch Hunt” (June 18 through July 17). Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

‘Archive of the World: Art and Imagination in Spanish America, 1500–1800'

Approximately 90 works illustrating the convergence of Indigenous, European, Asian and African art in the colonial era are on view June 12 through Oct. 30. Also on view: “Mixpantli: Contemporary Echoes” (through June 12); “Barbara Kruger: Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You.,” works by the multimedia artist known for her visually striking collages that combine black-and-white images with boldface type (through July 17). Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wednesdays. $10-$25; ages 2 and younger are free; L.A. County youth (17 and younger) and one guest, free; free after 3 p.m. weekdays for L.A. County residents with valid ID. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

‘All That Glitters Is Not Gold’

The dark side of the Roaring 20s is explored in vintage photographs, newspaper articles etc., on view beginning June 16. Also on view: “Always Keep Creating: The Resiliency of Carol Rosenak,” highly detailed still-life paintings by the artist who died in 2002 (opens June 16); “Chromatic: The Museum in Six Colors,” highlights from the permanent collection (opens June 16). Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Open Thursday-Sunday. Free. venturamuseum.org

‘Ford Fever: The Deuce Turns 90'

Classic and customized examples of the auto manufacturer’s famed 1932 roadster go on display June 11. Also on view: “Pole Position: The Juan Gonzalez Formula 1 Collection,” examples of F1 race cars from across three decades (through June 5). Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $11-$16 (special exhibition fees: $40-$65); children younger than 4 are free; advance purchase required. (323) 930-2277. petersen.org

‘Made in Plain Site’

Works created during happenings at the museum over the last decades are on view June 4 through Oct. 2. Also on view: “Chasing Clouds: Naida Osline,” manipulated digital analog images inspired by vaping (June 17 through Sept. 18); “Garden/Plot: Karen Kitchel,” paintings by the California-based artist (June 17 through Sept. 18). Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Closed Monday-Tuesday. $3, $5; children younger than 12, active-duty military and veterans and family members: free. riversideartmuseum.org

‘Going Global: Abstract Art at Mid-Century’

The rise of abstract art in the 1940s-1950s is examined in this exhibit on view beginning June 21. Also on view: “Greco-Roman: Visions of Antiquity in 19th-Century Photography” (June 26 through Aug. 7). Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $6, $10; active-duty military and their families, and ages 6 and younger are free. sbma.net

‘Studio Systems 3'

Visitors are encouraged to dialogue with artists whose works-in-progress are on view June 4 through June 25. Also on view: “Primitive Structures,” paintings by Theodore Svenningsen (June 4 through June 25); “Peace Letters to Ukraine 7,” a three-part video documenting a global collaboration between artists, curators and institutions responding to the war in Ukraine (June 4 through June 25). Torrance Art Museum (TAM), 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Closed Sunday-Monday. Free. torranceartmuseum.com

‘Variations of Place: Southern California Impressionism in the Early 20th Century’

On view June 11 through Sept. UC Irvine Jack and Shanaz Langson Institute and Museum of California Art (interim location), 18881 Von Karman Ave., Irvine. Closed Sunday-Monday. Free. imca.uci.edu

‘Andrea Bowers’

The internationally acclaimed L.A.-based multimedia artist and activist is celebrated in this two-decade retrospective on view June 19 through Sept. 4. Also on view: “Drawing Down the Moon,” humanity’s relationship to our nearest celestial neighbor is interrogated through images and objects from the ancient past through the present day (June 19 through Sept. 11); “Andrea Fraser: This meeting is being recorded,” a 99-minute performance-based video exploring issues of race, gender, age and identity (through June 19). UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

‘Many’

Works by 12 L.A.-based multimedia artists artists are on view through Sept. 11. Also on view: the companion exhibit “Many More,” focusing on prints (through Sept. 11); “The Sum of the Parts: Dimensions in Quilting,” textile and multimedia works (through Sept. 11). Craft Contemporary, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $7, $9; Sundays are pay what you can; reservations required. craftcontemporary.org

‘The Power of Women in Country Music’

Artists including Maybelle Carter, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift are celebrated in this exhibit of musical instruments, stage costumes and other artifacts and ephemera on view through Oct. 2. Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A. Closed Tuesdays. $12-$18; ages 4 and younger are free. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

‘American Artist: Shaper of God’

Newly commissioned videos and sculptures inspired by the life and writings of science fiction author Octavia E. Butler are on view through Aug. 20. The Gallery at REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. redcat.org

Continuing

‘Hayao Miyazaki’

An exhibit celebrating the revered director of “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away” and other anime classics (through June 5); and “The Pixar Toy Story 3D Zoetrope” (through June 5). Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open daily. $15-$25; ages 17 and younger are free. Reservations required. (323) 930-3000. academymuseum.org

‘50 Bowls, 50 States, 50 Woodfires’

Nearly identical bowls crafted by artist Elaine Henry that were shipped around the country to be finished by different ceramic artists (through July 24). Also on view: “Peter Callas: An Enduring Legacy,” career retrospective showcasing the acclaimed ceramic artist’s Expressionist and abstract works (through July 24); “The Artists of Mettlach,” showcasing ceramic painters from that Villeroy & Boch factory (through July 31); “Connected Spaces: Cheryl Ann Thomas + Michael F. Rohde,” Ceramic sculptures by California artist Thomas and woven tapestries by her longtime friend Rohde (through Aug. 21); “Blooop by Alina Hayes,” ceramic sculptures (through Aug. 28). American Museum of Ceramic Art, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Fridays-Sundays. $7-$21; 12 and younger, free; pay what you can, the first Friday of each month; advance timed-entry tickets required. (909) 865-3146. amoca.org

‘how we are in time and space: Nancy Buchanan, Marcia Hafif and Barbara T. Smith’

Works by the three veteran artists and longtime friends (through June 12). Armory Center for the Arts, 145 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Open by appointment, Friday-Sunday only. Free. armoryarts.org

‘Dress Codes’

Iconic western fashion, from blue jeans to traditional Mexican dresses, is spotlighted in an exhibit of clothing, textiles, art and artifacts. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. $6-$14; children younger than 3 are free; reservations available online; walk-ups allowed. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

‘All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives’

Jewelry and accessories used in Disney and 20th Century Studios film are featured in this special-ticketed exhibition (through June 19). Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Closed Mondays. “All That Glitters”: $10-$25 (includes museum admission); general admission: $10-$15; children younger than 12 are free; advance purchase recommended. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

‘Takashi Murakami: Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow’

Colorful paintings, sculpture, immersive environments and augmented-reality experiences created by the acclaimed Japanese artist are displayed in this special exhibit on view through Sept. 25. Also on view: the special exhibition “This Is Not America’s Flag,” featuring works by more than 20 artists including Alfredo Jaar and Jasper Johns (through Sept 25). The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Wednesday-Sunday. General admission: free; special exhibition pricing: $12, $18, free for ages 17 and under; advance timed-entry tickets required; no on-site standby line. (213) 232-6200. thebroad.org

‘For Race and Country: Buffalo Soldiers in California’

The history of the U.S. Army’s all-Black frontier-era regiments is told through artifacts, audio interviews, photographs, period uniforms, etc., in this exhibit on view through Oct. 30. Also on view: “Matthew Thomas: Enlightenment,” multimedia works inspired by the artist’s explorations of Eastern philosophies and religions (through Aug. 7). California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free. (213) 744-7432. caamuseum.org

‘Landscape Through the Eyes of Abstraction’

The concept of the traditional landscape painting is reimagined in multimedia works by noteworthy artists including Kim Abeles, Laddie John Dill and Claudia Parducci; through July 31. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at the Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive. Open Thursday-Sunday. Free. (805) 405-5240. cmato.org

‘Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia’

Daily life in the capital of the ancient Khmer empire is illuminated through artifacts and a companion IMAX documentary in this special ticketed exhibition on view Sept. 5. California Science Center, 700 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. Open daily. Permanent exhibits are free; special exhibitions, including IMAX films, vary in price. Reservations required. (323) 724-3623. californiasciencecenter.org

‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free’

The influential rapper who died in 1996 is remembered in this exhibition featuring sound installations, poetry, personal effects and more; through July 4. The Canvas @ L.A. Live, Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard, downtown L.A. $19.50-$49.50. wakemewhenimfree.com

‘Norman Rockwell in the 1940s: A View From the American Homefront’

U.S. military members, factory workers and others during World War II are saluted in classic works by the American painter, on view through Oct. 2. Catalina Museum for Art & History, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $15, $17; kids 15 and younger are free with a paying adult; advance purchase recommended. catalinamuseum.org

‘Experience 51: Time’

This immersive multimedia collage created by Rick Carter and featuring works by eight other guest artists is on view through Sept. 17. ESMoA (El Segundo Museum of Art), 208 Main St., El Segundo. Open Thursday-Saturday. Free. (424) 277-1020. esmoa.org

‘Light & Matter: The Art of Matthew Brandt’

A career survey featuring more than 100 photographs and multimedia works is on view through Sept. 4. Forest Lawn Museum, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. forestlawn.com

‘Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor’

Videos, installations and sculptures by the Swiss multimedia artist (through June 6). Also on view: “Lonesome Crowded West: Works from MOCA’s Collection,” an exhibit interrogating the mythos versus the reality of the American West (through Feb. 19). The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Open Wednesdays-Mondays. Special ticketed exhibition costs $10-$18 (advance purchase required; each ticket is good for a free second visit); children younger than 12, free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

‘Persia: Ancient Iran and the Classical World’

An exhibition of royal sculpture, luxury objects, religious images, etc., on loan from museums in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, is on view through Aug. 8. Also on view: “Assyria: Palace Art of Ancient Iraq,” relief sculptures, on loan from the British Museum (through Sept. 5). The Getty Villa, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Closed Tuesdays. Free; advance reservations required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

‘Hidden History: Recounting the Shanghai Jewish Story’

The history of the Chinese city’s Jewish community is told through documents, articles of clothing and personal artifacts on view through mid-August. Holocaust Museum LA, 100 the Grove Drive, L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $10, $15; students and California residents with valid ID, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. holocaustmuseumla.org

‘The Art of the Ramen Bowl’

Beautifully decorated porcelain bowls are on display through July 5. Japan House Los Angeles, Ovation Hollywood, Level 2 Gallery, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. Free. japanhousela.com

‘BeHere / 1942: A New Lens on the Japanese American’

This exhibit created by artist Masaki Fujihata uses archival photographs and augmented-reality technology to retell the story of the U.S. government’s dispossession, relocation and internment of Japanese American citizens during World War II; though Oct. 9. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., downtown L.A. Open Tuesdays-Sundays. $7, $16; reservations recommended, walk-ups available. (213) 625-0414. janm.org

‘Mammoths and Mastodons’

Fossils and exhibits recall the prehistoric mammals that once called Southern California home. La Brea Tar Pits and Page Museum, 5801 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Wednesday through Sunday. $7-$15; California teachers and EBT cardholders, active and retired military, and kids 2 and younger are free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (213) 763-3499. tarpits.org

‘L.A. Memo: Chicana/o Art from 1972-1989'

Works by influential L.A.-based artists including Carlos Almaraz, Patssi Valdez, Teddy Sandoval and Judy Baca; through Aug. 14). Also on view: “Patriotism in Conflict: Fighting for Country and Comunidad,” the Chicano Moratorium of August 1970 is revisited via archival photographs, videos, printed materials and ephemera (through June 19). LA Plaza de Cultural y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown L.A. Thursday-Sundays. Free; reservations recommended. (213) 542-6200. lapca.org

‘Abuelita’s Kitchen: Mexican Food Stories”

This multimedia exhibition celebrating Mexican and Mexican American grandmothers is on view through Sept. 2. Also on view: “Cazuelas y un recetario: Family Heirlooms,” objects related to Mexican and Mexican American cuisine (through December 2023). LA Plaza Cocina, 555 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. Open Monday-Friday. Free. laplazacocina.org

‘Family Album: Dannielle Bowman, Janna Ireland, and Contemporary Works from LACMA’

Images by artists of color inspired by the visual language of family photographs will be on view through June 4. LACMA’s Charles White Elementary School Gallery, 2401 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Open Saturdays only. Free. lacma.org

‘Striking Figures: The Work of Francis De Erdely’

Social realist paintings by the midcentury L.A. artist are on view through Oct. 23. Also on view: “Work and Soul: Two Decades of Practice,’ works in steel, stone and bronze by Laguna Beach-based sculptor Gerard Basil Stripling (through June 12); the family-friendly immersive installation “Look Up!” (through June 19). Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Closed Wednesdays. $9, $12; children 12 and younger are free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

‘Andy Warhol: Selections From the Luckman Permanent Collection’

More than 70 works by the iconic Pop artist are on view. Luckman Gallery, Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. luckmanarts.org

‘Embrace’

A group show of works by Korean American artists and others celebrating diversity in Los Angeles is on view through July 3. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. Open Mondays-Thursdays. $5. themuck.org

‘Old and New Dreams: Recent Acquisitions in a Collection’

Newly added pieces by Camille Henrot, Ian Cheng and others are exhibited with works from the museum’s collection; though Sept. 11. . Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA), 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free; special exhibitions, $10, $18. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

‘10 Years’

The museum celebrates its first decade with the solo shows “Land and Image: Chris Engman 2002-2022,” “Debra Scacco: Water Gold Soil,” “Sam Comen: The Longest Shift” and “Super A: The Other Way Around” plus the group show “Human Natures” featuring highlights from the permanent collection, all on view through Aug. 21. Museum of Art & History (MOAH), 665 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster. Closed Mondays. Free; suggested donation, $5 for general admission, $3 for seniors and students. (661) 723-6250. lancastermoah.org

‘Abstract Art Beyond the Frame’

Abstract works that offer shifting perspectives. Also on view: “Pablo Rasgado: Time-Based,” multimedia works by the young Mexican artist, explore the effects of the passage of time. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Open Tuesdays-Fridays. $7, $10; younger than 12, free; advance purchase suggested. molaa.org

‘L.A. Underwater: The Prehistoric Sea Beneath Us’

This new ongoing exhibit uses rare fossils and multimedia elements to revisit Los Angeles’ distant past, when much of the region was submerged beneath the Pacific. Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Closed Tuesday. $8-$17; ages 2 and younger are free; reservations recommended, walk-ups welcome. (213) 763-DINO. nhm.org

‘Alternate Realities: Altoon, Diebenkorn, Lobdell, Woelffer’

Works from the museum’s collection that test the boundaries between 1950s-60s abstract expressionism and figurative painting are on view through Aug. 22. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Closed Tuesdays-Wednesdays. $12-$15; students, active military and ages 18 and younger are free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

‘Icons of Darkness’

This pop-up exhibition features props and costumes from classic sci-fi, fantasy, superhero and horror films, including the “Alien,” “Terminator,” “Batman” and “Harry Potter” franchises; through July 3. Ovation Hollywood, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Open daily. $15-$30. iconsofdarkness.com

‘Parisian Ecologies: The City Transformed in Nineteenth-Century Prints and Drawings’

Vintage images of Paris; through June 26. Also on view: “Alia Ali: Love,”

“Each Day Begins with the Sun Rising: Four Artists from Hiroshima” and “Known & Understood: Selections from the Permanent Collection” (through June 26); “Helen Pashgian: Primavera” (through Dec. 18). Benton Museum of Art, Pomona College, 120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont; open Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free; reservations required. pomona.edu

‘Geomorphic: The Living Earth’

Abstract, nature-inspired paintings by Kay Zetlmaier are on view through Sept. 11. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 and 123 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. Closed Mondays-Tuesdays. $3, $4; free for students and museum members. santapaulaartmuseum.org

‘I’ll Have What She’s Having: The Jewish Deli’

The humble origins of the Jewish delicatessen in America are traced via photographs, menus, neon signage, etc., in this tasty exhibit on view through Sept. 5. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays. $7-$12; special exhibition pricing: $13-$18; admission is free for everyone on Thursdays and for children younger than 2 every day; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

‘Riding L.A.’

The history of public transit in the City of Angels is explored in this new pop-up installation presented by the Los Angeles Railroad Heritage Foundation. Union Station, Waiting Room Kiosk, 800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A. Open daily. Free. unionstationla.com

‘Gosette Lubondo: Imaginary Trip’

The Congolese photographer explores past and present, the individual and society, the legacy of colonialism and the challenges of modern life in images on view through July 3. Also on view: “Aboriginal Screen-Printed Textiles From Australia’s Top End,” works by contemporary textile artists from northern Australia (through June 19). UCLA Fowler Museum, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free. (310) 825-4361. fowler.ucla.edu

‘Analogues: Julie Shafer’

The photographic artist records images of man-made environmental devastation in this exhibit on view through Sept. 18. Also on view: “Ebon: Fear of a Black Planet,” the art collective Black Kirby’s salute to one of the first Black comic-book superheroes, and the companion exhibit “Black Kirby X: Ten Years of Remix and Revolution” (through June 19). UCR Arts (California Museum of Photography, Culver Center of the Arts), 3824-34 Main St., Riverside. Open Thursdays-Sundays. Free. ucrarts.ucr.edu

‘Bali: Agency and Power in Southeast Asia’

Aspects of Balinese life and culture are recorded in paintings collected by cultural anthropologists Gregory Bateson and Margaret Mead during fieldwork on the Indonesian island during the 1930s; on view through June 12. USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $7, $10; free for ages 17 and younger, and every second Sunday of the month; advance tickets recommended. (626) 787-2680. pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

‘Sonic Terrains in Latinx Art’

Works by Latinx sound artists past and present are on view through July 30. Vincent Price Art Museum (VPAM), East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

‘Gwynn Murrill: Animal Nature’

A decades-spanning retrospective of the artist’s animal sculptures — in wood, metal, clay and marble — is on view through July 31. Weisman Museum, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. arts.pepperdine.edu

‘The Medium Is the Message: Flags and Banners’

Government-issued flags and political banners from formerly communist countries are displayed with contemporary works in this exhibit on view through Oct. 23. Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Open Friday-Sunday. Free; reservations recommended for groups of six or more. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org