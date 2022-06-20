Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna reach settlement on the day revenge-porn trial set to begin

Reality star Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna have settled their protracted revenge-porn saga just as the case was set to go to trial.

Kardashian lawyer Michael G. Rhodes confirmed Monday that the former “Rob & Chyna” stars, who share a 5-year-old daughter, reached a settlement agreement the same day jury selection was about to begin in the Los Angeles trial.

“I can confirm that it settled but the terms are not public,” he said in an e-mail to The Times on Monday.

The settlement comes after negotiations to reach an agreement reportedly broke down last week. As recently as Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon denied Kardashian’s motion to “enforce” a settlement that Chyna’s lawyer had said “never existed.”

Chyna, 34, sued Kardashian, 35, in 2017 after he posted several naked photos of her on social media, which she argued damaged her reputation and ability to conduct business.

Kardashian’s legal team had claimed that Chyna, real name Angela White, would drop the revenge-porn lawsuit if Kardashian could help her avoid a separate ongoing lawsuit brought by Chyna’s former boyfriend Justin Jones, in which Jones claims Chyna caused emotional distress.

The model and former stripper originally sued Kardashian — the son of Robert Kardashian, the late O.J. Simpson defense attorney — and several members of his family in 2017, alleging tortious interference and defamation, amid allegations that the family tried to get the former couple’s E! reality series canceled.

Advertisement

Television Kardashians defeat Blac Chyna in defamation trial The Kardashians prevailed in civil court on Monday when a jury decided that they did not interfere with contracts or defame the ‘Rob & Chyna’ co-star in 2016.

Chyna had named Rob Kardashian as the lead defendant in that lawsuit, but the differences in her allegations against him — such as revenge porn — prompted a judge in 2020 to bifurcate that part of the case.

Chyna lost her trial last month against Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and his siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner after days of emotional testimony that pulled back the curtain on how the powerful family operates. But her case against her ex remained.

A representative for Blac Chyna did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.