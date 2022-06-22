Bill Nye the Married Guy! “Science Guy” star tied the knot last month

Bill Nye traded in his lab coat for a tuxedo as he married journalist and author Liza Mundy last month.

The ceremony, which was officiated by “Star Trek” actor Robert Picardo, took place at the Castle Building’s Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., according to People.

Mundy mentioned Nye’s mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, in her 2017 book “Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II.” Nye reached out to Mundy by email to share a note about the book, and the two began dating.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza photographed the occasion and shared pics of the newlyweds on his Instagram Wednesday.

“Yes it’s true, I’m now officially a wedding photographer,” Souza wrote in his post. “But I buried the lede: congrats to Bill Nye and Liza Mundy.⁣"

Advertisement

Prior to their wedding announcement, the couple was seen most recently last month at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

News of Nye’s marriage comes days after it was announced that his new show, “The End Is Nye,” will premiere Aug. 25 on Peacock. In the series, Nye will provide methods to survive, prevent and mitigate global disaster scenarios. “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane is an executive producer and also will be a guest on the series.

“Right now our world is a very scary place, and yet full of opportunities to make life better for all of us — for everyone on Earth,” Nye said in a statement about the show. “Speaking of Earth, the big idea behind ‘The End Is Nye’ is that for the first time in the history of our planet, we humans can control our fate. We can see the potential for these overwhelming disasters, and we have the means to avoid them. With science, we can change the world.”