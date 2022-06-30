Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

6 picks for your July Fourth weekend: ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘2001,’ Sarah Silverman and more

A slideshow features a scene from “Dear Evan Hansen,” comic Sarah Silverman and an image from “2001: A Space Odyssey”
“Dear Evan Hansen,” Sarah Silverman and “2001: A Space Odyssey” are among our recommendations for cultural offerings around SoCal this weekend.
(Matthew Murphy; Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times; Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
A standup showcase, a sci-fi classic and the return of a Tony-winning musical make our short list of fireworks-free Southern California cultural offerings this Independence Day weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’
A teen with social anxiety disorder grapples with the untimely death of a classmate in a return engagement of this hit Tony-winning musical. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday,1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through July 31. $40-$189. centertheatregroup.org

‘Repentance’
The talented Sarah Silverman headlines a new edition of this stand-up comedy showcase to benefit the Downtown Women’s Center. Rory Albanese, Kimberly Clark and Eddie Pepitone also perform. Elysian Theater, 1944 Riverside Drive, L.A. 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $15. elysiantheater.com

‘2001: A Space Odyssey’
A manned mission to Jupiter is jeopardized by the HAL 9000, an artificial intelligence gone rogue, in Stanley Kubrick’s effects-laden 1968 sci-fi fable, presented in glorious 70 mm as part of the new “Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest” film series. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

‘Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out’
Kids of all ages can get in touch with their feelings while also having a bit of fun in this family-friendly interactive exhibit inspired by Disney and Pixar’s magical 2015 animated tale. Discovery Cube Los Angeles, 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar. Thursdays through Sundays; closes Sept. 11. $13.95-$19.95; advance timed entry tickets required. discoverycube.org

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
Open Fist Theatre Company transposes the action from ancient Greece to the pre-Civil War South in a provocative reimagining of Shakespeare’s sylvan fantasy. Recommended for ages 10 and older. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village. 8 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 13. $15, $25. openfist.org

‘The Fire Cracker Follies’
The creative team behind the annual “Fruit Cake Follies” holiday show spoofs all things Independence Day-related in this wacky music and comedy revue. Cavern Club Theater at Casita Del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $40. fruitcakefollies.ticketspice.com

Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

