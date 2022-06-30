6 picks for your July Fourth weekend: ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘2001,’ Sarah Silverman and more

A standup showcase, a sci-fi classic and the return of a Tony-winning musical make our short list of fireworks-free Southern California cultural offerings this Independence Day weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’

A teen with social anxiety disorder grapples with the untimely death of a classmate in a return engagement of this hit Tony-winning musical. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday,1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through July 31. $40-$189. centertheatregroup.org

‘Repentance’

The talented Sarah Silverman headlines a new edition of this stand-up comedy showcase to benefit the Downtown Women’s Center. Rory Albanese, Kimberly Clark and Eddie Pepitone also perform. Elysian Theater, 1944 Riverside Drive, L.A. 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $15. elysiantheater.com

‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

A manned mission to Jupiter is jeopardized by the HAL 9000, an artificial intelligence gone rogue, in Stanley Kubrick’s effects-laden 1968 sci-fi fable, presented in glorious 70 mm as part of the new “Ultra Cinematheque 70 Fest” film series. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

‘Emotions at Play with Pixar’s Inside Out’

Kids of all ages can get in touch with their feelings while also having a bit of fun in this family-friendly interactive exhibit inspired by Disney and Pixar’s magical 2015 animated tale. Discovery Cube Los Angeles, 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar. Thursdays through Sundays; closes Sept. 11. $13.95-$19.95; advance timed entry tickets required. discoverycube.org

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Open Fist Theatre Company transposes the action from ancient Greece to the pre-Civil War South in a provocative reimagining of Shakespeare’s sylvan fantasy. Recommended for ages 10 and older. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village. 8 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 13. $15, $25. openfist.org

‘The Fire Cracker Follies’

The creative team behind the annual “Fruit Cake Follies” holiday show spoofs all things Independence Day-related in this wacky music and comedy revue. Cavern Club Theater at Casita Del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $40. fruitcakefollies.ticketspice.com