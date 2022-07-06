Bette Midler denies tweet was transphobic: ‘I’ve fought for marginalized people’

Bette Midler defended herself Tuesday after her tweet decrying inclusive language used to describe people who can become pregnant backfired.

The singer and actor returned to Twitter to insist that “there was no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that.”

To support her claim, Midler cited what she called a “fascinating and well written” New York Times opinion piece penned by columnist Pamela Paul in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.

The column, which has also been widely criticized as transphobic, argues that inclusive language used to discuss reproductive rights is offensive to women.

Midler echoed that sentiment on Twitter earlier this week when she wrote: “They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators’, and even ‘people with vaginas’! Don’t let them erase you!”

On Tuesday, the “Hocus Pocus” star contended that her remarks were “about the same old s— women — ALL WOMEN — have been putting up with since the cavemen.”

“Even then, men got top billing,” she added. “But seriously, folks, if anyone who read that tweet thinks I have anything but love for any marginalized people, go to Wikipedia and type in my name.”

PEOPLE OF THE WORLD! My tweet about women was a response to this fascinating and well written piece in the NYT on July 3rd. https://t.co/MlsATlrr1r. There was no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2022

After her original tweet ignited a swift backlash, Midler received a supportive retweet from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who has been labeled by many as a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) for repeatedly making transphobic comments.

The billionaire novelist also came to the defense of singer Macy Gray, who recently made transphobic statements about transitioning and gender pronouns.

“I’ve fought for marginalized people for as long as I can remember,” Midler continued on Tuesday. “Still, if you want to dismiss my 60 years of proven love and concern over a tweet that accidentally angered the very people ... I have always supported and adored, so be it.

“But the truth is, Democracy is slipping through our fingers!” she added. “I’m all in on trying to save Democracy for ALL PEOPLE. We must unite, because, in case you haven’t been paying attention, divided we will definitely fall.”

In the wake of Gray, Rowling and Midler’s transphobic behavior, “Wonder Woman” star Lynda Carter advocated on Twitter for trans women, who “face so much violence and scrutiny as is.” (In June, Carter rang in Pride Month by officially declaring Wonder Woman a queer and trans icon.)

“I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women,” Carter tweeted Tuesday.

“Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It’s happening in the courts and legislatures around this country.”