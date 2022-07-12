What does a ‘Queer Eye’ kitchen have to do with Jan. 6? Ask the Oath Keepers’ attorney

The Fab 5 from “Queer Eye” helped elevate one Jan. 6 witness’ Zoom situation — unintentionally.

Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle made her Jan. 6 hearing appearance on Tuesday, delivering her committee interview virtually.

While SoRelle, currently the extremist group’s acting president, spoke about how conspiracy theorists Ali Alexander and Alex Jones impacted her clients’ motivations, eagle-eyed social media users noticed that her kitchen background seemed very familiar.

“Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle green screened herself in front of the Queer Eye loft kitchen for her January 6th committee interview,” tweeted “Hysteria” podcast host Erin Ryan.

The social media post included two photos: a screenshot of SoRelle’s virtual interview and a picture revealing the kitchen that belonged to Netflix’s fabulous makeover squad. In 2019, interior designer Bobby Berk — who stars in “Queer Eye” with Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown — revealed the group’s culinary space.

Both SoRelle’s background and the “Queer Eye” reveal pic featured five leather barstools, a bowl of lemons atop a white kitchen island and two black-and-white bovine portraits. Sure enough, running a portion of SoRelle’s background through Google Images confirmed its “Queer Eye” origins.

“Queer Eye,” a reboot of Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” made its Netflix debut in 2018 and has continued for six seasons.

Tuesday was a busy news day for “Queer Eye” outside of the Jan. 6 hearings.

The Fab 5 earned a shared Emmy nomination for host of a reality or competition program. Heading into the annual television awards ceremony in September, “Queer Eye” already boasts nine Primetime Emmys, including four wins for structured reality program.