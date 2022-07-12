Advertisement
Here are the 2022 Emmy nominees: live updates

By Michael OrdoñaStaff Writer 
The nominations for the 2022 Emmys are set to be announced Tuesday beginning at 8:30 a.m. PDT by JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), co-stars in the upcoming Netflix series “Blockbuster.” Watch this space for live updates as they come in.

Among the series expected to lead this year’s nominations, according to awards columnist Glenn Whipp’s predictions, are past champions “Ted Lasso” and “Succession,” along with newcomers such as “Squid Game” and “Abbott Elementary.” (To say nothing of the always crowded limited series field.)

The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC and Peacock. Neither the host nor the venue have yet been announced.

