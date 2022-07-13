Kehlani brushes off ‘fool’ conservative influencer who confronted her at Starbucks

Kehlani’s morning Starbucks came with a side of attitude.

The “Up at Night” singer went viral Wednesday after Christian Walker, a conservative influencer whose father is former NFL star-turned-Senate candidate Herschel Walker, confronted Kehlani at a Starbucks drive-thru.

“This loving tolerant inclusive woman told baristas I was ‘that a-hole from TikTok.’ So yes, I got out of the car,” Walker shared on Instagram, where he has 497,000 followers.

The video, taken from Walker’s perspective, showed a calm and smiling Kehlani in the driver’s seat of a car at the drive-thru window. He walked closer to the singer’s car, saying “get your drink and go away.”

“I can have an opinion like everyone else, why are you entitled to an opinion and not me?” he continued.

Before confronting Kehlani, Walker had complained about the lack of traditional American flags in the drive-thru Starbucks, noticing five pride flags were displayed. When he got to the order window, he asked a barista why that was the case. Walker’s next Instagram Story clip was of him approaching the singer, who responded to the confrontation with her own Instagram Story.

“Gotta let the fools, fool,” she posted Wednesday afternoon.

She also included a 2016 tweet from Walker in her Instagram Story.

“I love Kehlani soo much,” Walker’s tweet read. Kehlani added an emoji of a face blowing out air to the screenshot.

Kehlani’s final post revealed why she was able to keep her cool during Walker’s spiel.

“I was in [a] virtual therapy session that entire time,” she captioned a selfie. “Therapy works babes I’m proof.”

While the singer’s social media posts about the confrontation concluded, Walker’s kept coming. He continued telling his side of the story in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon. The recollection of his interaction with the “Gangsta” artist grew into a larger tirade about “leftists” who “can’t handle someone with a different opinion.”