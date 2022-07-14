An unexpected injury has Demi Lovato less ‘Confident’ about upcoming ‘Kimmel’ appearance

For Demi Lovato, it seems crystals are anything but healing.

In a TikTok video posted Wednesday, the “Confident” singer showed off a wound above their eyebrow, apparently caused by a collision with a crystal.

“Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???,” Lovato, who is nonbinary, captioned the post.

The video shows Lovato smiling while holding a hand to their eyebrow. They used the popular “Nobody’s Gonna Know” TikTok clip to reveal the injury just when the audio reaches its dramatic turn. Before the 13-second video ended, Lovato mouthed an F-bomb while maintaining their smile.

The injury and the need for stitches dampened the singer-actor’s excitement for their Thursday-night appearance on “Kimmel,” right before the new Lovato single “Substance” drops on Friday.

Lovato will release their eighth studio album, “Holy Fvck,” on Aug. 19.

The singer’s previous album, “Dancing With the Devil... the Art of Starting Over,” came out in April 2021, around the same time Lovato caught heat for her comments about a beloved Los Angeles frozen-yogurt shop.

Lovato slammed the Bigg Chill in Westwood for promoting sugar-free cookies and “other diet foods” that they said “perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating.” The singer had struggled for years with an eating disorder.

After Bigg Chill responded that its various options cater to vegans and those with diabetes and celiac disease, Lovato issued an apology.

“My intentions were not to come in and bully a small business. That was not it. I walked in, was so triggered that I left without fro-yo, and it made me really sad. That’s all it was, and I wanted to talk about that.”

In the same year, Lovato committed to going “sober sober.”

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” the singer said in December 2021. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

Lovato’s substance use changed after they almost died from an overdose in summer 2018. They were treated at their Hollywood Hills home with Narcan, which is used to counteract opioids.