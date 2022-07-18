The Kid Mero and Desus Nice go separate ways, taking out Showtime’s ‘Desus & Mero’

The late-night talk show “Desus & Mero” will not return for a fifth season at Showtime as hosts Desus Nice and the Kid Mero look to pursue separate creative endeavors, a spokesperson for the network told The Times on Monday.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators,” Showtime said in a statement.

The final episode of “Desus & Mero,” which aired June 23, featured former New York Yankee Derek Jeter as a guest.

The award-winning half-hour talk show premiered on the Viceland channel in October 2016 and moved to Showtime in February 2019. Desus and Mero, a.k.a. the Bodega Boys, are high school acquaintances who first broke through in 2013 with their “Desus vs. Mero” podcast on Complex.

Throughout their tenure on Showtime, the two hosts have welcomed a variety of guests hailing from Hollywood to the White House. Former President Obama, actor Charlize Theron, rapper Missy Elliott and President Biden have all made appearances throughout the show’s 182-episode run.

“shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey,” Desus tweeted Monday. “proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come... .”

Mero did not publicly comment on the split as of Monday afternoon. The abrupt breakup rocked fans who lauded the duo for their fresh and unapologetically New York take on news and the late-night scene.

“seeing Desus and Mero’s ascent through the year was dope as f—, especially being a child of immigrants,” Twitter user Hector Diaz wrote. “It was one of the most notable instances of seeing people in media talk and joke about childhood experiences that I related to.”

“I can’t put into words how much seeing Desus & Mero succeed meant to me, as someone who was born and raised in The Bronx,” Joi Childs tweeted. “No matter what, the Bodega Boys did that. And I’m grateful for their run.”