Roy Wood Jr. announces ‘The Daily Show’ exit after eight years as a correspondent

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. is bringing his time on “The Daily Show” to an end.

For eight years, Wood served as a correspondent on the late-night program under former hosts Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah. NPR broke news of Wood’s departure on Thursday.

“There’s no sense in me doing what I’ve been doing for the last eight years while concurrently trying to think of a new thing to do,” he said. “The job of correspondent, it’s not really one where you can juggle multiple things.”

He continued: “I think after eight years, I’ve earned the right to just, you know, take a quick break before January.”

Wood’s departure comes amid Comedy Central’s ongoing search for a new host to replace Noah, who left the “Daily Show” desk last year. The network has yet to name a new host, but “Daily Show” alum Hasan Minhaj was reportedly a front-runner for the role, Variety noted in August. However, amid the “Patriot Act” star’s recent “emotional truth” controversy, Comedy Central reportedly widened its search.

Wood, who told NPR that he does not have any negative feelings toward “The Daily Show,” said he would reconsider his exit if offered the starring role.

“If you’re offered the chance to host ‘The Daily Show’ in any point of your life, you have to stop for a second and consider that,” he told NPR. “I think the next question becomes, ‘What does “The Daily Show” look like in 2024? What does late-night look like?’ That is a huge question that I believe, personally, has to be answered.”

In a statement shared with The Times on Thursday, a spokesperson for “The Daily Show” praised Wood as a “comedic genius and beloved teammate.

“His insights and hilarity helped us make sense of the 2016 election, the pandemic, and countless hours of Fox News,” the statement continued. “We thank him for his time with us and can’t wait to see what he does next.”



