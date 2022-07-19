Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Model Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard reportedly split amid cheating rumors

Emily Ratajkowski rests her head on the shoulder of Sebastian Bear McClard at a film premiere
Actor Emily Ratajkowski and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard attend a premiere for “Uncut Gems” at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019.
(Arthur Mola / Invision/Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Actor-model Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly split from her husband of four years, indie film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to People, the pair split recently and it was Ratajkowski’s decision.

“She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” a source told the mag, adding that the “My Body” author plans to file for divorce.

Rumors of the split surfaced last month when Ratajkowski, 31, who shot to fame in the “Blurred Lines” music video and later accused singer Robin Thicke of sexual assault, was seen running errands and in Instagram photos without her wedding ring. Then, on Friday, Page Six reported that Bear-McClard had cheated on the “I Feel Pretty” star.

Emily Ratajkowski at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Movies

Q&A: Emily Ratajkowski gets serious about that ‘Blurred Lines’ video

There are plenty of stars who were music-video vixens before making it big: Alicia Silverstone was Aerosmith’s muse in the ‘90s, and Courteney Cox boogied with Bruce Springsteen pre-"Friends.”

Neither Ratajkowski nor Bear-McLard have publicly commented on the reports or split. Representatives for Ratajkowski did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

The “Gone Girl” actor and Elara Pictures producer were friends for years before they started dating in 2018. They wed a few weeks later in February 2018 during a courthouse ceremony for which Ratajkowski said she wore a mustard-yellow suit and black hat to go unnoticed during the nuptials.

The couple welcomed their first child, Sylvester Apollo, in March 2021.

Entertainment & Arts
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement