Model Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard reportedly split amid cheating rumors

Actor-model Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly split from her husband of four years, indie film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to People, the pair split recently and it was Ratajkowski’s decision.

“She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” a source told the mag, adding that the “My Body” author plans to file for divorce.

Rumors of the split surfaced last month when Ratajkowski, 31, who shot to fame in the “Blurred Lines” music video and later accused singer Robin Thicke of sexual assault, was seen running errands and in Instagram photos without her wedding ring. Then, on Friday, Page Six reported that Bear-McClard had cheated on the “I Feel Pretty” star.

Neither Ratajkowski nor Bear-McLard have publicly commented on the reports or split. Representatives for Ratajkowski did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

The “Gone Girl” actor and Elara Pictures producer were friends for years before they started dating in 2018. They wed a few weeks later in February 2018 during a courthouse ceremony for which Ratajkowski said she wore a mustard-yellow suit and black hat to go unnoticed during the nuptials.

The couple welcomed their first child, Sylvester Apollo, in March 2021.